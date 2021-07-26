TODAY IN HISTORY
Today is Monday, July 26, the 207th day of 2021. There are 158 days left in the year.
TODAY’S HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY
On July 26, 1775, the Continental Congress established a Post Office and appointed Benjamin Franklin its Postmaster-General.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS
Actor Robert Colbert is 90. Actor-singer Darlene Love is 80. Singer Brenton Wood is 80. Rock star Mick Jagger is 78. Movie director Peter Hyams is 78. Actor Helen Mirren is 76. Rock musician Roger Taylor (Queen) is 72. Actor Susan George is 71. Olympic gold medal figure skater Dorothy Hamill is 65. Actor Nana Visitor is 64. Actor Kevin Spacey is 62. Rock singer Gary Cherone is 60. Actor Sandra Bullock is 57. Actor-comedian Danny Woodburn is 57. Rock singer Jim Lindberg (Pennywise) is 56. Actor Jeremy Piven is 56. Rapper-reggae singer Wayne Wonder is 55. Actor Jason Statham is 54. Actor Cress Williams is 51. TV host Chris Harrison is 50. Actor Kate Beckinsale is 48. Actor Gary Owen is 48. Rock musician Dan Konopka (OK Go) is 47. Gospel/Contemporary Christian singer Rebecca St. James is 44. Actor Eve Myles is 43. Actor Juliet Rylance is 42. Actor Monica Raymund is 35. Actor Caitlin Gerard is 33. Actor Francia Raisa is 33. Actor Bianca Santos is 31. Actor-singer Taylor Momsen is 28. Actor Elizabeth Gillies is 28.
