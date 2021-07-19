TODAY IN HISTORY
Today is Monday, July 19, the 200th day of 2021. There are 165 days left in the year.
ON THIS DATE
In 1848, a pioneering women’s rights convention convened in Seneca Falls, New York.
In 1943, Allied air forces raided Rome during World War II, the same day Adolf Hitler and Benito Mussolini met in Feltre in northern Italy.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS
Actor Helen Gallagher is 95. Country singer Sue Thompson is 95. Singer Vikki Carr is 81. Blues singer-musician Little Freddie King is 81. Country singer-musician Commander Cody is 77. Actor George Dzundza is 76. Rock singer-musician Alan Gorrie (Average White Band) is 75. International Tennis Hall of Famer Ilie Nastase is 75. Rock musician Brian May is 74. Rock musician Bernie Leadon is 74. Actor Beverly Archer is 73. Movie director Abel Ferrara is 70. Actor Peter Barton is 65. Rock musician Kevin Haskins (Love and Rockets; Bauhaus) is 61. Movie director Atom Egoyan is 61. Actor Campbell Scott is 60. Actor Anthony Edwards is 59. Actor Clea Lewis is 56. Classical singer Urs Buhler (Il Divo) is 50. Actor Andrew Kavovit is 50. Rock musician Jason McGerr (Death Cab for Cutie) is 47. Actor Benedict Cumberbatch is 45. Actor Erin Cummings is 44. TV chef Marcela Valladolid is 43. Actor Chris Sullivan (“This is Us”) is 41. Actor Jared Padalecki is 39. Actor Kaitlin Doubleday (“Nashville”) is 37. Actor/comedian Dustin Ybarra is 35. Actor Steven Anthony Lawrence is 31.
