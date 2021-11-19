TODAY IN HISTORY
Today is Friday, Nov. 19, the 323rd day of 2021. There are 42 days left in the year.
TODAY’S HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY
On Nov. 19, 1969, Apollo 12 astronauts Charles Conrad and Alan Bean made the second manned landing on the moon.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS
Talk show host Dick Cavett is 85. Broadcasting and sports mogul Ted Turner is 83. Former Sen. Tom Harkin, D-Iowa, is 82. Former Health and Human Services Secretary Tommy G. Thompson is 80. Fashion designer Calvin Klein is 79. Sportscaster Ahmad Rashad is 72. Actor Robert Beltran is 68. Actor Kathleen Quinlan is 67. Actor Glynnis O’Connor is 66. Broadcast journalist Ann Curry is 65. Former NASA astronaut Eileen Collins is 65. Actor Allison Janney is 62. Rock musician Matt Sorum (Guns N’ Roses, Velvet Revolver) is 61. Actor Meg Ryan is 60. Actor-director Jodie Foster is 59. Actor Terry Farrell is 58. TV chef Rocco DiSpirito is 55. Actor Jason Scott Lee is 55. Olympic gold medal runner Gail Devers is 55. Actor Erika Alexander is 52. Rock musician Travis McNabb is 52. Singer Tony Rich is 50. Actor Sandrine Holt is 49. Country singer Billy Currington is 48. Dancer-choreographer Savion Glover is 48. R&B singer Tamika Scott (Xscape) is 46. R&B singer Lil’ Mo is 44. Olympic gold medal gymnast Kerri Strug is 44. Actor Reid Scott is 44. Movie director Barry Jenkins (Film: “Moonlight”) is 42. Actor Katherine Kelly is 42. Actor Adam Driver is 38. Country singer Cam is 37. Actor Samantha Futerman is 34. NHL forward Patrick Kane is 33. Rapper Tyga is 32.
