Today is Friday, June 18, the 169th day of 2021. There are 196 days left in the year.
On June 18, 1812, the War of 1812 began as the United States Congress approved, and President James Madison signed, a declaration of war against Britain.
In 1873, suffragist Susan B. Anthony was found guilty by a judge in Canandaigua, New York, of breaking the law by casting a vote in the 1872 presidential election. (The judge fined Anthony $100, but she never paid the penalty.)
In 1940, during World War II, British Prime Minister Winston Churchill urged his countrymen to conduct themselves in a manner that would prompt future generations to say, “This was their finest hour.” Charles de Gaulle delivered a speech on the BBC in which he rallied his countrymen after the fall of France to Nazi Germany.
Former Sen. Jay Rockefeller, D-W.Va., is 84. Sir Paul McCartney is 79. Actor Constance McCashin is 74. Actor Linda Thorson is 74. Former Sen. Mike Johanns, R-Neb., is 71. Actor Isabella Rossellini is 69. Actor Carol Kane is 69. Actor Brian Benben is 65. Actor Andrea Evans is 64. Rock singer Alison Moyet is 60. Rock musician Dizzy Reed (Guns N’ Roses) is 58. Figure skater Kurt Browning is 55. Country singer-musician Tim Hunt is 54. R&B singer Nathan Morris (Boyz II Men) is 50. Actor Mara Hobel is 50. Singer-songwriter Ray LaMontagne is 48. Rapper Silkk the Shocker is 46. Actor Alana de la Garza is 45. Country singer Blake Shelton is 45. Rock musician Steven Chen (Airborne Toxic Event) is 43. Actor David Giuntoli is 41. Drummer Josh Dun (Twenty One Pilots) is 33. Actor Renee Olstead is 32. Actor Jacob Anderson is 31. Actor Willa Holland is 30.
