Did you ever wonder what the average mother is worth in the modern job market? Salary.com‘s 2019 Mom Salary Survey said that the median annual salary for a stay-at-home mom is $ 178,201, a 9.6% increase of $15,620 from the 2018 mother’s worth calculation. That should make moms everywhere lift their heads really high.
They further enumerate the various positions of the “Mom hybrid job role” which includes: academic adviser, accountant I, art director, athletic director, buyer II, CEO, coach, day care teacher, dietician, instructor, event planner, executive housekeeper, facilities director, groundskeeper, interior designer II, janitor, judge/magistrate, laundry manager, logistics analyst I, maintenance supervisor, network administrator, photographer, plumber, public school teacher, psychologist, recreational therapist, staff nurse, social media specialist, tailor and work/life manager. Did I forget to mention the roles of chief financial officer and chief operating officer boosting a mom’s annual worth to $184,820 as of Dec. 1, 2021.
One big problem arises after learning these stunning facts. How will you moms ever get paid what you are worth?! While your market value will only increase over the years, you may well have to be content with the personal pride and satisfaction of a job well done along with the accolades of your family.
In Proverbs 31:10, King Lemuel asks the question, “Who can find a virtuous (excellent, capable, strong, efficient) woman/wife/mother? For her worth is FAR ABOVE rubies.” He goes on to paint a portrait of this rare but thankfully not extinct virtuous female.
In the original Hebrew, this passage is an acrostic poem with verses beginning with the successive Hebrew letters starting with “Aleph” (a) in verse 10. With that in mind, I challenged myself to discover my own ABC’s of an excellent woman, mother in this passage. I did have to make a few adjustments to make it work but here goes! She is …
A = Appraised (vs. 10) — more precious than jewels
B = Believable (vs. 11) — totally trustworthy
C = Compatible (vs. 12) — an encouraging wife, help-meet, companion and partner
Those verses describe her marriage.
D = Diligent (vs. 13) — works eagerly
E = Efficient (vs. 14) — does whatever it takes to provide for her family’s needs
F = Faithful (vs. 15) — is like clock-work, day in, day out
G = Gainful (vs. 16) — has good business sense, does not waste money
H = Hardy (vs. 17) — not afraid to work
I = Introspective (vs. 18) — thoughtfully evaluates and plans
J = Judicious (vs. 19) — does what needs to be done
K = Kind (vs. 20) — generous and giving
L = Level-headed (vs. 21) — calm, not overly anxious
M = Magnifying (vs. 23) — enhances others in her life
N = Neat (vs. 22) — looks her best with modesty
O = Optimistic (vs. 25) — can “smile at the future”
P = Profitable (vs. 24) — works from home to help provide
Q = Qualified (vs. 26a) — is wise, thinks before she talks
R = Reasonable (vs. 26b) — builds up, does not tear down with her tongue
S = Sentry-like (vs. 27) — “A woman’s work is never done!”
Those verses describe her behavior.
T = Treasured (vs. 28) — WOW!
U = Uncommon (vs. 29) — to her own, she is the best
V = Valuable (vs. 30) — her priorities are right
W = Worthy (vs. 31) — very deserving of accolades
Those verses emphasize her character. Now with the end of the Hebrew alphabet, I had to adlib to complete our alphabet.
X = eXclusive (Song of Solomon 2:16) — a one-man woman
Y = Yielding (Ephesians 5:21-24) — lovingly, willingly submits to her Lord and to her husband
Z = Zealous (Titus 2:14) — for doing good
Many women look at this portrait and leave feeling very inferior, imperfect and insignificant. Some have even hated this woman. Is that God’s intent? Of course not!
While our society has changed much since the days of King Lemuel, the need for all of these qualities has not. The point is NOT are you an expert seamstress, but are you a godly, faithful mother, wife or woman and doing the best you can with God’s help? Are you focused on the Lord, your family and others or just yourself?
The real key to the passage is verse 30. In a society where beauty and charm are vastly over emphasized, do you fear (trust, take seriously, worship, love, obey, serve) the Lord above all else? Such a woman is to be praised, appreciated, rewarded, blessed and lifted up high.
So this Mother’s Day and every day, let’s tell moms how thankful we are for them and give them a break once in a while even if we cannot pay them what they are worth.
A happy, blessed Mother’s Day to all!
