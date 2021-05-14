“And let the peace that comes from Christ rule in your hearts. For as members of one body you are called to live in peace. And always be thankful.” Colossians 3: 15 New Living Translation
I’ve been vacillating recently. One month ago, we learned for sure that our only grandson and his parents will be moving to Oregon. We thoroughly enjoy time with our little 2-year-old buddy. And our get-togethers have been limited with the pandemic so we cherish every moment.
We’d known Oregon was a likely grad school possibility, but in all honesty we were rooting for several universities closer to home. However, the Oregon Ducks won out. And I’ll admit my emotions have been vacillating ever since.
I’m thrilled for their opportunity; it’s a once-in-a-lifetime one. And I do believe that the timing is such that God has led them to this point; they can’t ignore what their discernment has called them to settle on. But I have to be honest with what I’m feeling considering how the pandemic has changed all of life in the past 14 months.
Yesterday, I just allowed my eyes to spill buckets as I folded laundry and considered the implications of this move. Though my husband and I love to travel (and I’m sure we’ll frequently fly west once they are settled), I need to own my emotions; I can’t continue to tamp them down and ignore them. I tried that at first. Right after knowing for sure about their decision, we were heading on a vacation to the Rocky Mountains. So while there I just soaked up conversations with the dear uncle/aunt we stayed with, appreciating day trips, amazing food and spectacular mountain views.
Following our return, I needed to buckle down on several large presentations, so I again just kept plunging ahead. Therefore I guess it just makes sense that when my supervisor asked me last Monday how I was REALLY doing with their move, I full-in-the-face recognized I’m not as OK with it as I have tried to be. My emotions are vacillating. Somehow I have to own those inner feelings that are sad and already wondering what this will mean for our family, before I can live into acceptance of their move.
My vacillation from excitement over the prospect of longer times with them when we are together to questions on whether our relationship will remain close are quite real. But an inner nudge from the Holy Spirit tells me that actually the connection may deepen.
What’s exciting to me is that we have several times scheduled with this little guy — some with his parents and some on our own before they head west. A part of me knows that unless I’m real with my emotions now, every time I see any of them I won’t fully take pleasure in those times together. Instead, I’ll just be living in longing for something to be different — and that’s not healthy. I believe God calls us to embrace every moment we are graced with.
Truly Colossians 3:15 instructs us to welcome the peace which comes from Christ. I know this is possible. And I’m certain being thankful is what will help to make this whole.
While we were in Colorado with our uncle and aunt, I asked them about their relationship with their four adult daughters since they’ve always lived apart from them during their adulthood. I already knew they’d been thrilled when two of the couples moved to the Denver area even though they lived in Maryland while two other siblings and their spouses lived in other far-apart states. I wondered how they embrace such long-distance connections.
I listened as they confided how they actually prefer living apart and giving their children space. They prefer to plan specific times together, look toward them with anticipation, embrace those moments together and later savor the experiences. I appreciate how they are making this work. It gives me hope. And it helps me to see anew how proximity isn’t what makes a family close.
I recognize God is even now molding and stretching me. Perhaps the biggest take away treasure within this text from Colossians is the thanksgiving piece. To me this means allowing Christ’s peace to enter my heart — even when my mind wants to get stuck in “what if” thinking.
Therefore I will choose to live thankful — for moments of connections … be they near or far from where we live. For I know God is continuing to provide peace in the midst of change.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.