A happy, blessed and wonderful Mother’s Day to all you mothers today!
Have you ever wondered how the holiday originated? About 150 years ago Anna Jarvis organized a day to raise awareness of the poor health conditions in her community. Since she thought that mothers were in favor of this, she called it “Mother’s Work Day”! How ironic as every mother is indeed a working mother and really need some more work to do.
Some kids were once asked, “What’s the difference between moms and dads?” One wise child answered, “Moms work at work and at home, and dads just get to work at work!” Hmmm!
After Anna Jarvis passed away, her daughter Anna (yes, that’s right) wanted to honor her mom’s achievements including fulfilling her desire to someday create a special day just for mothers. Anna worked diligently to push for this goal even talking to presidents and other leaders. In 1914, Congress passed a bill signed by President Woodrow Wilson recognizing the second Sunday of May as the national holiday for mothers.
Ironically, Anna began to loathe Mother’s Day because of its emphasis on expensive gifts and fancy flowers when she simply wanted it to be a day to tell moms how much they are loved and appreciated. Just a day to honor Mom. One unusual celebration occurred in 1971 when President Jean-Bedel Bokassa of the Central African Republic ordered the execution of all men jailed for crimes against mothers.
There should be no argument whatsoever that mothers should be honored, thanked and appreciated every day for all they do and for all the love they share. Again, some children were asked, “Why did God make mothers?” Some answers were: 1) “She’s the only one who knows where the Scotch tape is,” 2) “Mostly to clean the house,” and 3) “To help us out of there when we were being born.”
A pertinent question then to ask children would be, “What does your mom do in her spare time?” The answers were, “Mothers don’t do spare time.” and “To hear her tell it, she pays bills ALL the time.” I hear those “Amens!” in your heart.
We do know that many mothers struggle with the inadequacy of being the “perfect mom” as they are plagued with many realistic and unrealistic expectations from within and without. So some kids were asked, “What would it take to make your mom perfect?” One replied, “On the inside she is already perfect. Outside, I think some kind of plastic surgery!” Groan! Another mused, “Diet. You know her hair. I’d diet, maybe blue!”
In light of imperfections that all mothers deal with, some offspring were asked, “If you could change one thing about your mom, what would it be?” The critical thinkers responded with, “She has this weird thing about me keeping my room clean. I’d get rid of that.” and “I’d make my mom smarter. Then she would know that it was my sister who did it and not me.”
If anyone ever even infers that your job as a mother is inferior or second rate, just use this answer from full-time mom, Peggy Campolo, when asked, “And what is it that YOU do?” “I am socializing two homo sapiens into the dominant values of the Judeo-Christian tradition in order that they may be instruments for the transformation of the social order into the kind of eschatological utopia that God willed from the beginning of creation. And what is it that YOU do?”
Proverbs 31:10-31 is King Lemuel’s and actually God’s evaluation of the importance of the work and faith of virtuous (excellent, capable) mothers and women everywhere. One gets absolutely exhausted in following them around from morning until night. The woman’s, mother’s work is truly never done it seems.
Anna Jarvis would truly appreciate the response given in verses 28-29 by their children and husbands, “Her children rise up and call her blessed, her husband also and he praises her. Many daughters have done well BUT you excel, surpass them all.” Doesn’t the mother, woman in your life deserve to know just how much you appreciate her as well? Give that card, make that call and tell her personally today. Yes, you could even get her flowers or take her out to eat. Sorry, Anna!
In a society where physical beauty and charm are idolized and set as the ultimate standard of a woman’s worth and value, God reminds us all that “Charm is deceitful and beauty is passing (fleeting, short-lived) but a woman who fears (trusts, worships, takes seriously, loves, obeys, honors) the Lord, she shall be praised” (Proverbs 31:30). By trusting God and doing your very best for your family you will be “the good enough mother” instead of the mythical “perfect mother.” A blessed and Happy Mother’s Day to you all!
