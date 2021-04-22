Have you found that as you grow older, your memory is getting duller and your “forgetter” sharper?!
Oliver Wendell Holmes, a famed Supreme Court justice of the past, was on a train, and the conductor came by to punch his ticket. As he searched for his ticket, the conductor recognizing him told him not to worry but send it in when he found it. The distinguished jurist looked up and said, “My dear young man, the problem is not where is my ticket but where am I going!”
We all have our forgetful moments. As someone has said, “Everyone has a photographic memory, but some don’t have film.”
We really emphasize Jesus’ death, burial and resurrection for good reason as without them we have no hope of forgiveness of sins or eternal life in heaven. However, many of us tend to overlook and forget another amazing, awesome and absolutely essential event, namely Christ’s bodily ascension into heaven.
While many might have wished to keep Jesus right here on earth, the Bible record argues otherwise. Old Testament prophecies called for his ascension (Psalm 68:18 with Ephesians 4:7-10; Psalm 110:1 with Acts 2:30-37; Isaiah 53:12). Jesus himself also asserted to it both to the unbelieving Jewish teachers (John 7:33-36), as well as repeatedly to his own disciples testifying, “I am going to the Father” (John 14:28).
Following his resurrection, Christ continued here on earth “presenting Himself alive after his suffering with many infallible proofs, being seen by them (500 plus witnesses including the apostles) during 40 days” (Acts 1:3).
At the end of the 40 days, Jesus gave the apostles the powerful promise of receiving the Holy Spirit after his departure enabling them to be his world-wide witnesses (Acts 1:8).
Then with mouths agape, they watched as their Lord, Teacher and Savior “was taken up and a cloud received him out of their sight” (Acts 1:9).
They had observed Jesus walk on water, feed multitudes with very little, quiet fierce storms, heal all types of human infirmities, cast out demons, raise the dead, die on a cruel cross and miraculously return alive from the dead. Now after 3 ½ years of following him closely, they see him disappear like a helium balloon up, up and away out of their sight. They gazed steadfastly and hopefully into the heavens wishing for him to return immediately. But he didn’t. He had told them he was going, and he was gone — at least for now.
As they are looking up, two white-clad angels guarantee that one day Jesus will return in the same manner as they saw him go into heaven (Acts 1:10-11). Christ will return personally (“This same Jesus”), bodily (not just in spirit), in clouds and in “power and great glory” (Matthew 24:30) and visibly (“Every eye will see Him,” Revelation 1:7). This will be Jesus’ Second Coming at the end of the seven-year tribulation period (Revelation 19:11-16) — not to be confused with the Rapture, which we as believers in Christ are anticipating any day now (1 Thessalonians 4:13-5:11).
They say “what goes up must come down,” so Jesus graciously will come down to escort us up to heaven and escape the “wrath to come” (1 Thessalonians 1:10; 4:16-17; 5:9). Unlike His Second Coming, the Rapture will occur in “a moment, in the twinkling of an eye” (1 Corinthians 15:51-52).
Are you ready for the “shout that will take us out” or will you be left behind? The key is trusting Jesus Christ as your personal Lord and Savior (John 3:16; 14:1-6).
Why is the ascension of Christ so important to us as believers? First it verifies His claims as God, as he said he would die, rise again and go to the Father even though the Jewish leaders tried vainly to stop this from happening (Matthew 27:63-64).
Second, it marks the end of his saving work on earth as he transitions to heaven to be our intercessor, advocate and high priest. He has sat dwon at the right hand of God the Father (Hebrews 1:3; 12:2). The term “sat down” infers that his work of redemption is totally complete as on the cross he cried, “It is finished!” or “paid in full, nothing more can be done” (John 19:30).
The Old Testament priests never sat down in the temple as their work of offering sacrifices for sin was never completed until Jesus died “once for all” (Hebrews 10:10), thus making their work obsolete. Now forgiveness of sin, eternal life and heaven are all available to each of us as a gracious free gift. We can do nothing to add to Jesus’ work. We just need to trust Jesus alone and receive it (Romans 6:23; Ephesians 2:8-9).
Without the ascension, God’s whole plan falls apart. The ascension more than anything should keep us looking up to Jesus the Author and Finisher of our faith (Hebrews 12:1-3) and yearning for heaven and home. So on Ascension Day (May 13 this year) don’t forget to remember and celebrate that Jesus is alive and well in heaven forgiving you, preparing a place for you, praying for you, defending you and waiting for you. As the old hymn says “Hallelujah! What a Savior!”
