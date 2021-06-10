Carl McCunn moved from Texas to Alaska in the late 1970s to take a trucking job for the Trans Alaska Pipeline.* He developed a love for photography and at age 35 set out on a five-month expedition into the wilds of Alaska. He spent one whole year planning out every detail, asking for advice and purchasing supplies.
In the spring of 1981, he was flown to a remote lake 70 miles northwest of Fort Yukon. Carl took his two rifles, a shotgun, 1,400 pounds of provisions and 500 rolls of film fully prepared for hiking, fishing, hunting and photographing in the northern wilderness.
In August, a disturbing thought entered his mind, namely, he had made no arrangements whatsoever for being picked up. Each day as he searched for food, he anxiously scanned the skies for rescue possibilities with no success. By the end of September the lake was frozen and snow was piling up making it impossible to hike out on his own. On top of that, his supplies and ammunition were nearly depleted.
The account of his final days was recorded in a 100-page diary as he described those last months of starvation and freezing cold. McCunn’s body was discovered nearly one year after he had begun his solitary adventure.
Carl summarized his unfortunate situation: “I think I should have used more foresight about arranging my departure.”**
How ironic that in planning every detail of this trip, he carelessly neglected the most important one.
Sadly this is true of most people in our world as lives are programmed and planned with little to no thought of their departure into eternity. Statistics tell us that two people die each second, more than 6,000 an hour, around 155,000 a day and approximately 57 million a year. How many of these precious souls go to heaven? How many are eternally separated from God in hell? While some attest that everyone finds heaven, God firmly refutes that fanciful opinion in the only Book he ever wrote.
The Apostle Paul announces in 2 Timothy 4:6 that “the time of my departure is at hand.” “Departure” is a colorful Greek word used to describe: 1) hoisting an anchor and setting sail, 2) taking down a tent, 3) loosing a prisoner, 4) unyoking an ox, 5) solving a problem, and 6) breaking a military camp. Do you see death like any of those?
The Apostle also could say, “For to me to live is Christ and to die is gain” (Philippians 1:21). He could say those things with confidence because he made the appropriate exit plans with his Savior, Jesus Christ.
In John 14:1-6 Jesus comforts his despairing disciples regarding his departure. He assures them that he is preparing heavenly accommodations. “In MY Father’s house (heaven) are many mansions (dwelling places). If it were not so, I would have told you” (vs.2). Jesus wants to prepare YOUR heavenly home. Put your name in place of “you” and make these verses personal.
Jesus is also preparing heavenly transportation to get us there. “If I go and prepare a place for you, I will come again and receive you to myself that where I am, there you may be also” (vs. 3). Jesus wants to take you to heaven to be with him forever either by death or by his return in the clouds (1 Thessalonians 4:16-17).
Finally and most crucially, Jesus is preparing heavenly reservations when he firmly states, “I am the way, the truth and the life. No one comes to the Father except through me” (vs. 6).
It has been said that heaven is a prepared place for prepared people. You can’t wait until your death to make your reservations. There are no walk-ins, walk-ons or ticket booths at heaven’s gate. Such excuses as “I forgot to do it!” or “I did not know I had to do it!” or “I thought I did it!" will never cut it.
No one can buy or work their way to heaven. We all must come to the humble realization that: 1) I am a sinner (Romans 3:23); 2) My sin separates me from God’s perfect heaven eternally (Romans 6:23); 3) My best efforts at being good fall far short of God’s perfection (Ephesians 2:8-9); 4) Jesus, eternal God in human flesh, loved me so much that he died for my sins (Romans 5:8 and Ephesians 5:2); and 5) I must trust Jesus Christ alone for forgiveness, eternal life and heaven (John 3:16). As Jesus himself said, he is the ONLY way to get to heaven.
Please don’t make the same mistake Carl McCunn made in not planning for your departure. Eternity is forever. Don’t take this lightly or put it off as we just never, ever know when our exit time is coming.
1 John 5:13 says that we definitely can know for sure that our final home is in heaven. Make those plans and reservations with Jesus today. Tomorrow may be too late.
*Adapted from a message by Stephen Davey, “Learning to Say the Right Words,” 2012
**Max Lucado, “God’s Story, Your Story” (Zondervan 2011) p. 93
