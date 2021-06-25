I imagine that most fathers do not realize how important a role they play in their children’s lives no matter how young or old they may be. Our words, attitudes and actions can either make or break them. Here are seven essential statements your children need to constantly hear from you, Dad!
I LOVE YOU. For years I waited to hear that from my dad. So I decided to start telling him, and he followed suit. It turns out that Grandpa never expressed his love to my dad.
Fortunately, our heavenly Father shows and tells us his love for us often in his Word.
“God demonstrates his own love toward us in that while we were still sinners, Christ died for us” (Romans 5:8).
1 John 3:18 also states: “Let us not love in word and in tongue (only), but in deed and in truth.”
It’s never too late to break the silence.
I WAS WRONG, FORGIVE ME. We dads do lots of dumb things. We speak without thinking, falsely accuse, react in anger and set bad examples or worse.
Ephesians 6:4 and Colossians 3:21 warn fathers against provoking (irritating, exasperating) their children to wrath with such deeds and attitudes lest they become discouraged, disheartened and depressed. Our foolish pride prevents us from “confessing our faults to one another” (James 5:16) causing our children to give up or rebel. Real men confess their sins to God (1 John 1:9) AND then to those they sin against including their offspring.
Don’t wait until you are on your death bed or take it to the grave. Do it today.
I’M PROUD OF YOU. Too often this song is sung in our homes: “Home, home on the range …” where seldom is heard an encouraging word and the skies are cloudy all day. Yet for all of us a little compliment or “Good job!” can go a long way in encouraging us.
Someday the Lord will say, “Well done, good and faithful servant!” (Matthew 25:21) to many. Some children only hear what they did wrong, are compared with others and thus consider themselves failures. How sad! Dad, swallow your pride and sincerely praise your kids for their efforts.
NO. Most of us have or had no problem telling our children “No.” God himself has given many restrictions and boundaries such as the Ten Commandments for our protection and good.
When those “No’s!” are violated the believer can expect his loving heavenly Father to give correction and chastening “just as a father to the son in whom he delights” (Proverbs 3:11-12).
Dads should not be afraid to set limits for their children. In fact, if we don’t, it shows our lack of love. In contrast, when we say “No” and correct our children in love, we will find rest and delight for our souls (Proverbs 29:17).
YES. Many see God as always saying “No” and spoiling our “fun.” However, he is more willing to “give good gifts to those who ask him” than any human father (Matthew 7:7-11).
When we ask for forgiveness and salvation, he never turns us away (John 6:37). When we ask for wisdom, he gives liberally and does not rebuke us for bothering him (James 1:5). His generosity is tempered by the fact that he knows what is best (1 John 5:14-15), so he does not always say “Yes.”
Say “Yes” to your kids’ requests as often as you can. Say “Yes” to spending quality time with them and allowing them to develop their talents, interests and abilities.
LET’S PRAY. Dads are expected to be fix-it guys and do-it-yourselfers. Blessed are the fathers who trust and depend on God for everything.
As James 5:16 says, “The effective fervent prayer of a righteous man avails much.” When needs and problems arise, do you gather your family around and pray for God’s help and direction? When you tuck your precious children into bed at night, do you pray with them? Do you thank God for your blessings at the meal table? Do you teach your children to pray by your example or do you live life as a spiritual do-it-yourselfer?
JESUS COMES FIRST. Too many fathers put their wives, children, work, hobbies or toys first despite the fact that only Jesus Christ deserves that preeminent spot (Colossians 1:8).
As John the Baptist attested, “He (Jesus) must increase, but I must decrease” in importance and priority (John 3:30).
Joshua challenged Israel saying, “Choose for yourselves this day whom you will serve … as for me and my house, we will serve the Lord!” (Joshua 24:15).
Too many fathers send out the message, “Do as I say, not as I do!”
Jesus said, “Why do you call me Lord, Lord and do not the things which I say?” (Luke 6:46).
Our kids may not always like our decisions to put Jesus first (going to church, family devotions, not watching ungodly entertainment), but hopefully as we train them up in God’s ways, they will not depart from them as they grow older (Proverbs 22:6).
Dads, are your children hearing these seven statements constantly and truthfully from you? It’s never too late to trust Jesus as Savior and start afresh making a real difference in the lives of your children and grandchildren today.
Proverbs 17:6 informs us: “The glory (pride, boasting) of children is their father.”
Wow!! May that be true in our families today. A belated “Happy Father’s Day!” God bless you!
This outline was taken from “What Your Children Need to Hear From You, Dad” as appeared in Life Action’s Revive Magazine, Sept. 2015
