During my five years of seminary training, I worked at a grocery store in Warsaw. As “Bob Carry-out” I was amazed at the number of Bibles I discovered in car trunks and back seats. I often wondered if I secretly swiped them, would they be missed?
Someone has said, “A Bible in your hand is worth two in your bookcase” or maybe 10 in your vehicle.
Despite still being the world’s best-seller, the Bible sadly remains unread and unknown by most of its owners. In an famous survey of high school seniors’ Bible knowledge, Sodom and Gomorrah were identified as lovers, and Eve was created from an apple. As the only book God ever wrote, should not the Bible be very important to us all?
We must first understand the Bible is God’s word to all mankind.
“All Scripture is given by inspiration of God and is profitable …” (2 Timothy 3:16).
“Inspiration” means “God-breathed or originated.” Just as he spoke our universe into existence by his Word (Genesis 1; Hebrews 11:3), so the Bible is his spoken Word to us. The Bible (Greek for “book”) is “holy” or “set apart” from all writings of men and should be viewed and treated as such. When God speaks (and he has), we all should listen up.
To really understand and appreciate the Bible, we need to personally know the author. A young man once told me that he went to church and had a King James Bible. I commented that was great, but what was greater is to personally know the one who wrote it. The young man replied, “King James?” The man with him said, “No! No!” and kept pointing upward.
The Bible is God’s word, but it was delivered to us through men. Peter explains that “No Scripture is of any private (personal, human) interpretation (origin, source, revealing) for prophecy (God’s word) never came by the will (efforts, ideas, invention) of man, BUT holy (set apart) men of God spoke as they were moved (driven, carried along, like wind to a ship’s sail) by the Holy Spirit” (2 Peter 1:20-21). These human authors refer to their writings as words of God over 3,800 times in the Bible giving credit where it is truly due.
There’s no other book like the Bible. God used men to record the exact words that he wanted using their own unique personalities, writing styles, vocabulary, background and experiences. They were not robots or passive secretaries to whom God dictated. The Bible is 66 separate books, written by 40 or so human authors on three continents over a period of 1,500 years to produce one united theme flowing from beginning to end. That theme is God’s redemption of lost mankind. A giant 66-piece puzzle that fits together perfectly. (Yes, much study is required.)
Some words used in regards to God giving us the Bible are: plenary (fully, completely), verbal (down to each individual word), infallible (cannot be proven false) and inerrant (totally true, without error in the original manuscripts).
While we do not have any of the originals today, we do have about 5,300 Greek manuscripts as well as the Dead Sea scrolls and many other Old Testament manuscripts. The amazing fact is that despite manuscripts with some scribal errors (not infallible), the New Testament scribes were very careful in recording Scripture to the end that 99.9% are in total agreement with each other. In comparison, Homer’s Iliad has only 643 manuscripts with 5% scribal errors — 50 times more than the Bible. God has preserved his word miraculously over the years.
God’s word is also eternal (1 Peter 1:24-25), unchanging (Psalm 119:89) and powerful (Hebrews 4:12). Unfortunately, too many have been persuaded that the Bible is “just another book,” a great piece of literature, but you can take it or leave it without consequence.
J. Sidlow Baxter once said, “The biggest division of Christians is no longer between one denomination or another but between those who accept the Bible as God’s inspired word and those who do not.”
The Bible is absolutely necessary for us all as it is “profitable for doctrine (teaching), for reproof (convicting), for correction, for instruction (training) in righteousness, that the man/woman of God may be complete (fit, capable, mature), thoroughly equipped (outfitted, supplied) for every good work” (2 Timothy 3:16-17). The Bible tells us how we can be saved and forgiven of our sins as well as how to live for Christ after we trust him as savior. So why do so many fail to read, study, meditate on, memorize, obey, love and share God’s word? Why do we avoid it like cod liver oil and COVID-19?
Someone has said that a Bible, which is falling apart, is owned by one who isn’t. A young boy noticed a large black book covered with dust on a high shelf. The mom was embarrassed and said, “That’s a Bible. It’s God’s book!” The boy said, “Well, if it’s God’s book why don’t we give it back to him? Nobody around here uses it anyway.”
God does not want it back. He wants us to prayerfully read it, have fellowship with him and let him speak to us through it. Too many are waiting for God to speak when he already has.
If you don’t know where to start, begin with John’s Gospel. Let’s welcome God’s word in our hearts, homes and churches, not just our vehicles.
