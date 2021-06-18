As you read the Gospels, you get the distinct impression that Jesus really loves children. However, his disciples were often irritated with and even rebuked parents for bringing their little ones to the Savior to be held and blessed. Greatly displeased, Jesus said, “Let the little children come to me and do not forbid them for such is the Kingdom of God. Whoever does not receive the Kingdom of God as a little child will by no means enter it” (Luke 18:16-17). He then proceeded to individually hold, touch and bless each child. Are you bringing your children and grandchildren to Jesus? Have you received Jesus as a humble child?
Personally, I love the honesty and spontaneity of children. You just never know what they will say.
I overheard this conversation when my daughters were ages 5 and 2 sitting in front of the TV. Two-year-old Aimee inexplicitly passed some gas.
Older sister Melissa demanded, “Aimee, what do you say?”
Aimee responded, “I don’t talk to my butt.”
Well said!
For the rest of this column I want to share with you the honesty and wisdom of children as found in “Children’s Letters to God” compiled by Stuart Hample and Eric Marshall. Enjoy!
• “In Sunday school they told us what you do. Who does it when you are on vacation?” —Jane
• “Dear God, I read the Bible. What does begat mean? Nobody will tell me.” — Love, Alison
• “Dear God, is it true my father won’t get in heaven if he uses his bowling words in the house?” — Anita
• “Dear God, instead of letting people die and having to make new ones, why don’t you just keep the ones you got now?” — Jane
• “Dear God, I went to this wedding and they kissed right in church. Is that okay?” — Neil
• “Dear God, what does it mean ‘You are a jealous God?’ I thought you had everything.” — Jane
• “Dear God, thank you for my baby brother, but what I really prayed for was a puppy.” — Joyce
• “Dear God, why is Sunday school on Sunday? I thought it was supposed to be our day of rest.” — Tom L.
• “Dear God, how come you did all those miracles in the old days and don’t do any now?” — Seymour
• “Dear God, I wish there wasn’t no such thing as sin. I wish that there was not such things as war.” — Tim M., age 9
• “Dear God, maybe Cain and Abel would not kill each other so much if they had their own rooms. It works with my brothers.” — Larry
• “Dear God, we read Thomas Edison made light. But in Sunday school they said you did it. I bet he stole your idea.” — Sincerely, Donna
• “God, I would like to live 900 years like the guy in the Bible.” — Love, Chris
• “Dear God, I bet it is very hard for you to love everybody in the whole world. There are only 4 people in our family, and I can never do it.” — Nan
• “Dear God, I do not think anyone could be a better God. Well I just want you to know, but I’m not saying that because You are God.” — Charles
• “Dear God, I’m doing the best I can.” — Frank
• “Dear God, I don’t ever feel alone since I found out about You.” — Nora
As the children cried out in the temple saying, “Hosanna to the Son of David!” the religious elite asked Jesus, “Do you hear what they are saying?” Jesus replied, “Yes, have you never read, ‘Out of the mouths of babes and nursing infants, you have perfected praise’? (Matthew 21:15-16)
It does pay to bring your children and grandchildren to Jesus and let them experience him. Please don’t hold them back. We can learn a lot from children.
Are you listening?
