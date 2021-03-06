According to the Walkerton Historical Society, the Plymouth-La Porte Trail was a stagecoach line beginning in the 1840s. It starts in Plymouth and meanders past Koontz and Fish lakes and into La Porte. As coach traffic increased, settlements were established along the trail.
One of those early settlers was Charles W. N. Stephens, who settled near Koontz Lake. In 1850, the first settlement, West York, was established along the trail, and Stephens opened a mercantile store. In 1852, he was appointed postmaster.
In 1853, James Walker financed the Cincinnati, Peru and Chicago Railroad. Along the route, Walker had surveyors lay out a town and named it Walkerton. In 1856, Stephens moved his store and post office to be near the railroad in what is now Walkerton. With the popular railroad and trail, the Stephens Store Co. remained open for 40 years.
Today, Walkerton is a community of around 2,000 people, a vibrant industrial hub and a downtown lined with circa 19th century buildings.
DOWNTOWN
Walkerton is about halfway between Plymouth and La Porte, and the trail runs through downtown. Stores along the main drag, provide all the necessary businesses to support the surrounding community, plus a couple of bars. There’s also a Chinese restaurant, Firehouse Pub and the Corner Cup Café. We have driven-bye this quaint café at the corner of Roosevelt Road and Michigan Street, but never stopped. This time we did.
This cozy spot is a popular coffee shop for locals, but also a passerby stop for breakfast and lunch. On this day, we went for lunch and were impressed. The lunch menu is extensive. Besides five fresh-made soups, there was a sandwich special, plus all the menu items.
There are 13 salads — most are large — and a choice of 17 dressings. There are also seafood and ham salads and a stuffed tomato plate.
There are many other sandwiches, nine colossal paninis and 16 wraps. Too many choices for us, but with five fresh-made soups, on this day, I started with a cup of a creamy mushroom soup. That, and half of a tuna melt panini made for a quite satisfying lunch. The tuna salad was spot-on.
Meanwhile, Gayle, my wife, ordered a cup of chicken noodle soup and half of their chicken salad sandwich. All was devoured.
The café also sells exotic coffees, both beans and ground. The chalkboard above the coffee counter lists more than 30 caffeinated drinks.
And, there’s a candy counter, featuring candies from Albanese Confectionary Group in Merrillville.
NEW KITCHEN STORE
Just north of downtown is an eclectic store featuring everything kitchen. There are teas, coffees, oils, cookware, tools and cook books, including my book: “Farmers in Lake Country.”
NORTH LIBERTY
North on Ind. 23 is the little burg of North Liberty. As you enter the block-long town, you’ll pass Miller’s Hometown Pizza, the Wabash Tavern and Bill’s Country Store. In town is Healthies, a health food store, and Over the Top Bakery Café. The latter is another hole-in-the-wall that has only four inside tables, but once inside, there is a rack of fresh-baked breads, a counter of pastries, pies, paczkis, cupcakes and other treats. There is also a selection of frozen items for take-out, their version of a pimento cheese spread and the chalkboard of daily specials. Included is a list of various burgers.
But we came for the bread.
They had white, rye, wheat and ancient grain loaves. We went with the ancient grain, and delightfully, they sliced it for us. This bread is worth the trip.
These locations might seem obscure, but they are special, and if you want a cold-one, wander a bit south to the Koontz Lake Brewing Co.
