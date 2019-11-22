Resilience is both a characteristic and a concept. As a characteristic, its fairly easy to define. “The ability to recover from adversity” is a decent definition. As a concept, however, resilience is trickier to get a handle on, mostly because it gets applied to large, complex systems such as “the environment” or “the economy,” or even a subset of the economy like the RV industry.
While the character quality of resilience may be a lofty and desirable motto for these systems, the ways in which they conceive of and achieve resilience — by consciously or unconsciously adopting strategies — are very granular and earthy.
Over the past three years, I’ve been paying close attention to the NBA's Indiana Pacers, in large part because of their resilient nature. It seems to be a part of their team ethos, and part of their over-arching team concept. I’m sure every other NBA team would claim the same (and probably be able to back it up to an extent), but I think the Pacers are unique. And not just because they’re my favorite team.
Over the last three years they have consistently lost their best players through contracts and injuries. In spite of this, they keep winning, with lesser-known, lesser-valued players. Once again this season, the team has been unable to play with many of its best players due to minor injuries. This has meant that role players have had to play more and do more at game-time than was expected or intended.
Under these circumstances, including the absence of their all-star player, Victor Oladipo, it would have been easy for this team to feel overwhelmed, to imagine it couldn’t play well, to be defeated. The truth is they have won more games than they’ve lost.
I think it has a lot to do with Pacers Head Coach Nate McMillan. He seems to have an ability to get players to engage as part of a whole, rather than individuals running around on the court. He emphasizes defense, which is the toughest aspect of basketball, because it doesn’t come with glorious highlights or statistics generally, and because good defense depends on a team concept, rather than an individual one.
Whatever his secret is, Nate McMillian, has been able to convince his players that their success is not dependent on big names or superstars, but by playing together as a team, trusting each other, and helping each other out. This is clearly a nod to the concept of resilience.
An NBA team is a much smaller, simpler system than a city like Goshen. Even so, resilience is something which we prize, something which we need, and probably something which we don’t spend a lot of time thinking about. At least not explicitly, or proactively. We tend to think about our pay checks and our bank balances, how much sleep we’re getting and will we be able to relax some this weekend. We think about whether the budget is adequate to maintain all the trees that need care, we worry about where all the water will go during the next flood, and whether the snow will hold off until all the leaves are picked up. Though none of these preoccupations say “resilience,” the ability to cope with or recover from adversity is embedded in all of these concerns.
So what does it mean for our community to be resilient? What does it mean for our environment to be resilient? I think the character quality is clear: we want to absorb difficulties quickly and compassionately, and find ourselves strengthened by the experience. But are we equipped and prepared to do these things, to be resilient? What do we need to be prepared for? Where is our resilience most lacking? In which ways are we already very resilient? Can we know these answers before being tested in real time and real life?
The health and resilience of our natural environment is essential to the well-being of our economy and life-styles. As we know from the Indiana Climate Change Impacts Assessments from Purdue University (ag.purdue.edu/indianaclimate/indiana-climate-report) our natural environment is under stress, and will experience much more over the coming decades. The need for us to build resilient capacities is real and broad, so that we as a community can absorb foreseen and unforeseen adversity with grace. I would suggest that grace is at the heart of the concept of resilience we need.
I think Coach McMillan is on to something basic with the Pacers: Working and playing together — though very challenging, though requiring sacrifice, though asking for compromise and trust, though needing to focus on nitty-gritty details — results in a team that responds with poise, adaptability and self-awareness. The same goes for a community of people living together.
By the way, my prediction: The Pacers win at least one series in the playoffs next spring.
Aaron Sawatsky-Kingsley is Goshen’s urban forester. He can be reached at aaronkingsley@maplenet.net or at 574-537-0986.
