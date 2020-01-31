A few days ago, I got up extra early to come into work. There were various things which were piling up on my desk, and in my email inbox, and in my notebook. So I set my alarm, and rolled out of bed. I built up the fire in the wood stove, ate some breakfast and brushed my teeth. I let the dog out, grabbed my phone, put on my coat and hat and gloves, got on my bike and headed out into the early morning dark. My usual routine, just an hour sooner than normal.
As I biked through the cemetery, I went through some of the list in my head of things to work on: climate action plan, details for some upcoming field trips, email correspondence. I rode up to the Rieth Interpretive Center and hopped off my bike. I took off my helmet, and my gloves, and stuck my hand into my pocket.
No keys.
There was nothing in my pocket. The one where I always put my wallet and my keys. I looked around, kind of the way you do when you want to tell someone something incredible. It was dark and cold and quiet. No one there. Just me, without my keys. I could see my keys sitting there on the cupboard by the front door, just waiting for me. I swore.
My first instinct was, well, I have to ride back home and get the keys. OK, I thought, the exercise will be good. But then I quickly calculated the time it would take — 20 minutes back home, another 20 minutes to get back to work, 40 minutes lost — and I could see that I wasn’t going to have much time to work on anything before the day got started. I put my hand in my pocket once more. And checked all my other pockets, pants, coat, inside my coat.
I took a deep breath, and closed my eyes for a moment, trying to clear my head. Obviously, my morning routine at home wasn’t as automatic as I thought. At least not this morning. I remembered that Roger sometimes gets into work early at the Parks maintenance building. I could borrow his key, if he was there. I rode my bike across the street, into Shanklin Park. The gate at the maintenance building was locked, no one else there yet.
I briefly thought about the various things I’d planned to get done this morning, felt a little twinge of panic and realized I had to let it go. What am I going to do, I wondered, out here in the dark and cold, with no keys. I saw the even darker edge of the forest, over beyond the bend in the river.
I rode into the trees. The little light on the front of my bike seemed even smaller, and the night space under the trees even larger, as I moved into the forest. Flood water covered the path, so I stopped. I got off the bike again, and turned off the light and stood.
My eyes slowly got used to the light, which filtered into the forest. There were actually stars high in the sky, above the bare branches. I moved my head just slightly, and some stars blinked out, and others blinked on. I could hear the city moving toward morning, traffic on Main Street and Plymouth Avenue, a dog barking, a train crawling through the north side. Nearer to me, here in the forest, the only sound I could hear was the low sigh of the river turning in the bend, and the soft clack of a high branch moving in the light breeze.
My breathing slowed. I felt the cold moving up from the ground and down through the air above.
Some of the trees in this forest are really big. I could see their black silhouettes, standing with me, around me. There are a lot of smaller trees. They were standing with me as well, closer, more my size. On the ground, and in the ground, are even smaller, living things. They also were there with me. We were silent and we were still. I stopped thinking — at least for small stretches — and remembered what its like to feel, at least for small stretches, to just feel without thinking.
I often imagine that I am taking care of the trees and the forest. I imagine that what I know and what I do is essential to the well-being of these creatures. I was reminded of how much I need them, of how they care for me. I felt it in my body as well as in my brain.
That was the reason I went to work early a few days ago.
