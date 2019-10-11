On Monday night, I helped my brother and sister-in-law load the last of the hay into the barn for their sheep. This is the bulk of what they’ll eat, what they’ll survive on through the winter months, once the grass in their pastures goes dormant in the next few weeks.
I don’t know how many bales we stacked in, and they’d already received two prior loads, but by the time we were done, the barn had a good dusty-sweet smell to it. I walked home under the half moon’s bright light through the trees.
We used to think a lot more about the autumn harvest than we do now. Now, we have a steady supply of food and produce and whatever we want from all around the world, provided by fossil fuels.
Other than the changes in temperature, the shift from summer to fall to winter, is smoothed out for the most part, for most of us, in this part of the world. If we want strawberries, we can have them. Bananas, no problem. Oranges and carrots are for sale. Fresh greens and tomatoes are always available.
For the non-human world, however, the slide to a colder and darker season requires the same untouched-by-technology strategies they have always needed. To me, it is a near-staggering miracle — even though we have the science to understand much of how this happens. Our human cultures have long been keenly aware of just how dependent we are on the vast stores of energy which the earth meticulously puts away in the fall.
Of course, we’re much more keenly aware of the autumn energy transfer dynamic in the northern hemisphere, as compared to the tropics, or even most of the southern hemisphere. The season is very pronounced for us here, and the experience of the living world around us shutting down and dying off is barely less than a metaphor: over the next several weeks we’re going to see a lot of life disappear.
All around us, as we continue to go about our busy lives, there is a very carefully orchestrated flow of energy going on.
Broadly speaking, this flow is moving from up to down, from above to below, from out to in. Plants and animals alike are participating in this movement, synchronizing to the steady diminishment of sunlight as the northern hemisphere tilts farther and farther away from the sun.
Trees are the example I know best. Basically, as the days shorten and photosynthesis becomes less productive, a tree reaches a point where it recognizes that it is better to conserve energy than to continue trying to manufacture it.
In fact, it has been aware of this eventuality all summer long, and has been photosynthesizing as much sugar as it possibly can, within the limits of its economy, so it can have something to store away. How much is available to store depends on all sorts of weather and climate variables, and internal and external biological variables.
Regardless, at this time of year, trees are beginning to draw down the sap, down under ground, into their roots — a cool dark place, good for storing extra food, like a refrigerator. This is where it will stay until we tilt back toward the sun next year.
Except for animals and insects, which are migrating, this is the same essential strategy all other plants and animals are following. Nearly all other plants are pulling photosynthate down and socking it away for spring. Most insects and reptiles, and even a few mammals in our climate zone, are quite literally preparing to go to ground for the winter.
They’ll burrow and tunnel down as far into the earth as they can and hibernate, relying on bodily stored amounts of nutrients to insulate, heat and regenerate as necessary. Larger mammals, such as deer and horses and squirrels and sheep, will subsist on the photosynthesized energy remaining in leaves and fruits and nuts and grasses that didn’t make it under ground, whether because it was cut for hay, or because there is just no way all that energy can be cupboarded away.
This ability to harvest and store so much energy, across such a long period of time, is a remarkable feat of evolution, and a remarkable feat for each individual organism that pulls it off.
The fact that so many organisms do so for themselves, and in community as an ecosystem, is of course the reason that historically so much biodiversity has persisted and flourished in our part of the world. This wonderful adaptation, which all the plants and animals around us are engaged in, is also the reason that we humans flourish in this part of the world.
