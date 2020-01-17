The new Department of Environmental Resilience will work to help all members of our community to become more thoughtful about our reliance on each other and on the natural world around us.
Our environment includes the human-built places where we live, work and play, as well as the non-human features of our city, such as rivers, soil, animals, trees and plants, weather and climate. We rely on a healthy environment for nearly every aspect of our well-being.
Resilience is the ability to absorb disruption or damage without seriously compromising our well-being. So the basic task of the Department of Environmental Resilience is to help Goshen grow its capacity to weather economic and ecological disruptions as we head into a century of small and large environmental changes.
Goshen has a good track record of proactively preparing for the future. The city aggressively addressed issues of combined stormwater and sewer overflows into the Elkhart River, and has worked to upgrade the energy efficiency of facilities. Such projects have helped us reduce our use of utilities and fuel. These also are choices that have helped our natural environment and our budgets, benefiting both businesses and residents.
We now need to find additional ways to better our physical environment because the city recognizes the long-term health of our environment is necessary for the long-term health of our economic and social structures.
Furthermore, the city has an increasing environment-sensitive workload, from urban forest management to stormwater coordination, from facility efficiency to emissions measurement, from fuel economy to floodplain efficacy, from LED lightbulbs to bike and pedestrian routes, from park maintenance to ecosystem education, from traffic flow to brownfield remediation, from caulking around windows to leaf pickup. Increasing environmental awareness effects each of us in many ways.
The Department of Environmental Resilience will initially organize itself around four core programs: 1. Urban Forestry, 2. Environmental Education, 3. Energy Efficiency Support, 4. Research and Data Collection.
1. Urban Forestry: The city’s 50/50 cost-share programs for maintenance and removal of trees in the city’s right-of-way and for planting trees in the city’s right-of-way will continue through this department.
The city’s Urban Tree Canopy Goal of 45% by 2045 will be a central part of the department’s work. This goal will result in living shade for nearly half of the community of Goshen, up from roughly 1/5 currently. In a climate and ecosystem where trees grow readily by themselves, and where we actively keep them at bay, this goal could be easily and cheaply achieved by simply choosing to mow less. The benefits are real and economic: for example, we can double current savings on annual energy consumption from $409,000 to more than $800,000. To achieve these benefits the entire community will need to be engaged.
2. Environmental Education: Educating ourselves about the goodness and the value of our place — our ecosystem — is one of the best ways to help us make long-term decisions about our environment and our economy. The Rieth Interpretive Center will become a hub for school groups, with field trips into the surrounding forest, and expanding place-based outdoor education curricula for all of our children. The Department will work with other city departments to further understanding of stormwater and flooding issues. Programs for adults in both the business and residential sectors will be created.
3. Efficiency Support: While it won’t be the mandate of this department to set and police energy-efficiency goals, the department will help to create these goals, help facilitate and support them, and advise on and monitor progress toward them. The benefits of energy efficiency are both fiscal and environmental, now and far into the future: reduced spending and reduced emissions. These benefits will guide the city government toward carbon neutrality by 2035.
Carbon neutrality has been identified as a goal by both our youth and our local government. It will require steady and creative innovation, regular research and scientific inquiry, and a willingness to include the deep future in our present common good.
4. Research and Data Collection for Ecosystem Health: Optimizing our ecosystem (water, forests, floodplains, air) to protect and bolster our economy. This includes updating/maintaining our public tree inventory, urban tree canopy assessment, greenhouse gas emissions inventory, floodplain delineation, stormwater vulnerability assessment, and other tools for measuring the value of our ecosystem infrastructure.
Many of the environmental problems which built infrastructure create can actually be mitigated by employing the environment through green infrastructure. Research and grant writing in support of these initiatives can come from this department. The long-view requires making room for ideas and needs which we can’t yet anticipate, along with ones which are already identified, such as in Goshen’s Comprehensive Plan. The new department can be a space to incubate innovative work.
