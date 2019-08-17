THE NATURALILZED MID-AMERICAN: Riding toward destiny one early morning

It is too early, and dark.
I open the door to step out. In the corner, the spider is waiting, as it has all week. Spins its web after sunset and sits in the center all night long. Beyond us, in the grass, in the trees, across the yards, crickets and tree-frogs are singing their low animal lullaby. A moth flies toward the yellow light I have turned on, toward the spider. They are a duet. Oh my destiny, how long I have been looking for you, my whole life I have searched, where have you gone my lovely one, Oh my destiny, I am coming for you.
My bike is smooth on the dark road, under the streetlight. The train whistles around the bend, ahead of its rumble. The sound wallows in the floodplain and then lifts and echoes out. Its headlight tunnels through the black corridor of trees that line the tracks. The cars behind it settle into their well-worn rhythm. Oh my destiny, when will I arrive at your brink, I have traveled so far, so constantly, searched every mile back and forth, wait for me, Oh my destiny, I am coming to you.
Up into the cemetery. There is nothing to fear in the low mist that crouches on the ground. The stones are darker than the night. Beneath them sleep so many old ones. Young ones, as well. Their sleep is deep, I don’t disturb them in my early passing. Nothing disturbs them. Yet, their lingering here is undeniable. Or maybe I mistake it for the lingering of those who visit. Something hangs in the mist, some not-quite-quiet voice. Oh my destiny, you are all I want, you are the only thing, there was never anything else, my life is nothing next to my desire for you, Oh my destiny, I am coming to you.
The creek is so dark in its bed I can’t see it as I cross. But I hear it. The water runs from upstream, beyond the edge of the city. Under bridges, past churches and factories, past prisons and playgrounds. All that goes into it rides along sooner or later. Where I cross, the water sluices through rocks in the stream, before it winds on toward the river. Its little trickling sound is plaintive but steady. Oh my destiny, where are you, how much further must I run, I have no idea where you are, Great Water, but I sense you ahead, Oh my destiny, I am coming to you.
Now down the dark street. Past the homes of workers. Most of them are still in bed, dreaming of a rust-red guitar and a friend’s voice, or a truck that won’t start, or a basement full of water, or a forgotten flame. Most, but not all. In this house there is soft light in the front window. Someone awake inside. Perhaps standing at the mirror, preparing. Those tired eyes. Slightly opened mouth with cracked lips. Hair that hasn’t been right for years. Cheekbones that remind of something. Something, or someone that used to be. Is that possible? Or, that may yet be. Is that possible, too? Oh my destiny, its been so long I can hardly remember, and yet I do, always always, do not fade anymore, can’t you see that I am coming for you, Oh my destiny, I am coming.
The moon has been full all night. Its hard to look away from it in the black sky. Its not enough to say that it is beautiful, but more words don’t help. In its place, looking back at earth, it must feel the same. So far, yet so close. Always in view, yet never nearer. The planet turning slowly in time, familiar forms rising and then dropping out of sight. The bond is invisible, but there is little which is more powerful, like a refugee longing for home and family. Once upon a time, they say, they were one and same, together. Oh my destiny, you are right before me, if I couldn’t see you, I would know you by the way space ripples around you, by your time signature, by your roundness, when will I be with you again. Oh my destiny, wait for me, I am coming for you.
I arrive at my dark building. This is where I have been journeying to so early. My whole life has led me to the day’s work. But there is a car in the lot, headlights on, unexpected. I slow, not sure who or why. What is it that is in the dark? What can it mean? What purpose does someone else have here, at this hour, in this place? I know mine. At least I think I do. Then, slowly it rolls away, and is gone. Oh my destiny, what is your secret, what do you want me to know, give me hints along the way, because you are all I want, Oh my destiny, I am coming to you.
Aaron Sawatsky-Kingsley is Goshen’s urban forester. He can be reached at aaronkingsley@maplenet.net or at 537-0986
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.