Have you ever wished there was a magic pill that could boost your energy levels, improve your mood, help you sleep better, increase your patience level and make you a more enjoyable person for others to appreciate? Unfortunately, no such pill exists. However, there is one thing that is free of charge, can be taken regularly without side effects, and will accomplish the above and much more. Are you ready for the medicine? It is called thanksgiving.
That’s right, thanksgiving is good medicine. “A merry heart does good, like medicine, but a broken spirit dries the bones.” (Proverbs 17:22) How do we take the medicine? We must develop an attitude of gratitude.
Here are some practical suggestions for developing a spirit of thanksgiving:
• Keep a gratitude journal by recording some of the many blessings you experience.
• Look for the positive even in unpleasant circumstances.
• Use visual reminders that bring joy into your life.
• Express appreciation to people often.
• Focus on what you have, not on what you do not have.
The key to responding to life’s ups and downs is in gaining perspective that reaches beyond the moment. If my car doesn’t start, the cat throws up on the new carpet, or I face a serious health issue, do I respond by complaining? Or am I able to gain perspective and thank God in every situation? The Scriptures say, “In everything give thanks; for this is the will of God in Christ Jesus for you.” (1 Thessalonians 5:18)
God alone gives eternal perspective that brings lasting joy and gratitude to the soul of every true believer. Consider this promise from the Bible, “And we know that all things work together for good to those who love God, to those who are the called according to His purpose.” (Romans 8:28) Note that this promise is to those who love God and respond to His call of salvation. God takes all the circumstances of life and produces a great outcome. This is abundant life.
I close with this example of a life which overflowed with thanksgiving.
“By today’s standards, she should have been a very unhappy, troubled woman. Her father died when she was quite young, leaving her to be raised by her mother and grandmother. As a result of a doctor’s careless error when she was only 6 weeks old, she was afflicted with lifelong blindness. The tragic experiences of this woman would have been enough grounds for a lifetime of self-pity and bitterness. But not Frances Jane Crosby. She wrote in her autobiography, “It seemed intended by the blessed providence of God that I should be blind all my life, and I thank him for the dispensation.”
The doctor who destroyed her sight never forgave himself and moved from the area; but there was no room in Fanny Crosby’s heart for resentment. “If I could meet him now, I would say ‘Thank you, thank you, over and over again, for making me blind.’” Fanny Crosby considered her blindness to be one of her greatest blessings. “I could not have written thousands of hymns if I had been hindered by the distractions of seeing all the interesting and beautiful objects that would have been presented to my notice.”
For over a century, the church has reaped the rich benefits of one woman’s thankful heart, as we sing “To God Be the Glory,” “Blessed Assurance,” “Redeemed,” “All the Way My Savior Leads Me,” and countless others of the 8,000 songs that Fanny Crosby wrote in her lifetime.”
To live a life of thanksgiving like Fanny Crosby, God invites us to receive His gift of salvation which produces in us eternal gratitude that rises above every circumstance that we face. Have you received God’s greatest gift?
