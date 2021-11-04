Can you name the seven wonders of the ancient world? That’s indeed trivia. If you said one was the pyramids of Egypt, you named the only one still around today. If you answered Wonder Bread (It’s a wonder they call it bread.), sorry, keep guessing.
There are many things in our world which provoke us to awe, wonder and to say “Wow!” Just look around at God’s creation. Think about the wonders of modern technology. What is the greatest wonder of all? The song “The Wonder of It All” says, “There’s the wonder of sunset at evening. The wonder of sunrise, I see, but the wonder of wonders that thrills my soul is the wonder that God loves me.”
Just how awesome and wonderful is God’s love for each of us?
God’s love for us is unending. You may say, “Nothing lasts forever.” Sadly human love often has an expiration date.
God stated to Israel, “I have loved you with an everlasting love …” (Jeremiah 31:3). In Romans 8:38-39 we are assured that nothing in the whole wide world “shall be able to separate us from the love of God which is in Christ Jesus our Lord.” There is no end to it.
God’s love for us is unlimited. Most everyone has heard John 3:16: “For God so loved the world (all mankind, you and I) …”
Unlike humans, God’s love is totally unbiased, impartial, non-discriminatory and non-exclusive. He loves every single solitary one of us spiritual rebels who have sinned against him and fallen far short of his glory and perfection (Romans 3:23).
God’s love for us is unselfish. It’s easy to say “I love you,” but we all want proof and evidence of it.
John 3:16 continues “… that he gave (sacrificed to die on a cross) his only begotten (unique, one and only) Son (Jesus Christ) that whoever (anyone and everyone, even you) believes in (trusts totally in) him shall not perish (be separated from God eternally in hell) but have everlasting life.”
“Christ has loved us and given himself (up) for us” (Ephesians 5:2).
“Greater love has no one than this, than to lay down one’s life for his friends” (John 15:13).
The Greek word for “love” in all these verses is “agape,” which means love which is sacrificial, seeking the other’s highest good and 100% giving.
God’s love for us is undeserved. Many today are trying to earn God’s love and favor by being good contrary to Romans 3:12, “There is none who does good, no not one.”
Isaiah 64:6 floors us with “all our righteous deeds are as filthy rags” in comparison to God’s holiness.
So while we could never earn or deserve his love, Jesus died for us being spiritually without strength, helpless, ungodly sinners and even enemies desperately needing his reconciliation (Romans 5:6-10). This clearly demonstrated God’s love for us as well as his amazing grace in freely providing for us what we could never merit or deserve (Ephesians 2:8-9).
God’s love is unconditional. How often do we put conditions on our love? 1 Corinthians 13:4-8 informs us that true love suffers long, is kind, keeps no records of wrongs, bears, believes, hopes, endures all things plus never, ever fails among other traits. Such is God’s perfect love for us. Even if we are unfaithful to him, he remains faithful to us (2 Timothy 2:13).
His love is always pursuing, ready to forgive, longsuffering, zealous, true and faithful like the Father in Jesus’ parable of the wasteful, wayward son (Luke 15:11-32).
God’s love is unbelievable. It’s really too good to be true, but it is. Paul prays that his readers “may be able to comprehend with all believers what is the width, length, depth and height — to know the love of Christ which surpasses our knowledge” (Ephesians 3:18-19).
John exudes, “Behold what manner of love the Father has bestowed on us, that we should be called children of God!” (1 John 3:1).
How amazing that holy God would be willing to love us rebellious sinners enough to desire to save, forgive and receive us into his forever heavenly family. Our comprehension of God’s love is like a thimble full of water compared to an ocean.
One elderly Bible scholar was asked what the most profound Bible truth to him was. He replied, “Jesus loves me, this I know for the Bible tells me so.”
What have you done in response to God’s wondrous love for you? Have you run into his loving arms fully trusting His sacrifice on Calvary’s cross for the forgiveness of your sins? When he says “whoever” that means you! Don’t run away from God’s love, deny it or refuse it but rather surrender to it, accept it, receive it, believe it, bask in it, live in light of it, imitate it, show it, tell it and never take it for granted or get over it. It’s the greatest wonder in this world.
