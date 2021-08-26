In the past, a well-educated student mastered the “3 R’s” of ‘reading, ‘riting and ‘rithmetic’ all taught to the tune of a hickory stick.” Yikes! You had better get it or you really got it.
I say, what about spelling? At least one of these (‘riting) today has been replaced with “computering” and probably a second ‘rithmetic by calculatoring.
After exhorting believers to contend earnestly for the true faith of God’s word (Jude 1:3) and describing the ungodly opposition we face (1:4-16), Jude closes his timely epistle by giving us four “R’s” (1:17-25). These four R’s are absolutely essential for us to master in order to be strong for Jesus in these perilous yet opportunity-filled days.
First, we need to master “Remembering” (1:17-19). Jude urges us to remember that Paul, John and Peter all predicted that things will keep getting worse in the “last time.” Paul said, “In the last days perilous (dangerous, difficult) times will come” and “evil men and imposters will grow worse and worse, deceiving and being deceived” (2 Timothy 3:1, 13). So much for evolution to spiritual goodness.
One has aptly said that we are living in “the last of the last days” before Christ’s return.
Jude explained that humanity would degenerate as many become scoffers (mockers) of God and his Word, sinful (living according to their own lusts), sensual (natural, fleshly, not spiritual at all) and schismatic (causing divisions with arrogant superiority). While we do remember these things, let’s not forget that in Jesus we are on the winning side (1 Corinthians 15:57-58). Hallelujah!
Secondly, we need to master “Remaining” (Jude 1:20-21). The central thought here is “keep yourselves in the love of God” (vs. 20). Scripture is emphatic that only Jesus Christ can save us from our sins (John 14:6; Ephesians 2:8-9) and keep us saved. When we trust him alone for forgiveness (John 3:16), we receive eternal life and are absolutely secure and protected in his hand (John 10:28; 1 Peter 1:4-5). Believe his promises on that.
Thus keeping ourselves in his love means remaining or abiding in Jesus like a branch remains connected to the vine to be fruitful (John 15:1-11). Jesus taught that abiding in him is being obedient and submissive to and dependent on him continually. We all need to remain in God’s will and in a place where His love can bless us.
Remaining means staying in the Father’s house and not escaping to the “far country” of sin (Luke 15:11-32). It also means living in the “Son-light” of fellowship with God and not in the shadowy darkness of sin (1 John 1:6-7).
All this is motivated by a passionate love for Jesus. Revelation 2:1-7 warns us of leaving our “first love” for Christ and just dutifully serving Him. We cannot afford as Christians to just blend in with our world. If you continually live in sin and are apathetic to God’s Word and will, all the while professing to know Christ as Savior, may I graciously ask you to check your spiritual “birth certificate” or examine yourself to see if you are indeed in the faith (2 Corinthians 13:5). If you are not remaining in his love, it’s time to come home and get back into the light. Do it today.
You might ask how we can accomplish this command of remaining in his love. I’m so glad you asked. The answer is found in the three participles in these verses (Jude 1:20-21).
1 — By building ourselves up in God’s Word (vs. 20a)
“Building up” means to “finish a structure upon a laid foundation.” Our only true foundation is Jesus Christ (1 Corinthians 3:11), but the Christian life only begins when we trust him as Savior. We all need to diligently read, study, meditate on, memorize and live out God’s Word (“your most holy faith”, vs. 3). Taking in God’s Word is our spiritual nourishment and body building. Without it we are undernourished and weak.
1 Peter 2:2 says, “As newborn babes, (you) desire (command) the sincere milk of God’s Word that you may grow thereby.” Jesus said, “If you abide (remain) in My Word, then you are My disciples indeed” (John 8:31).
2 — By praying in the Holy Spirit (vs. 20b)
Prayer is the evidence of our ultimate dependence on God. “In the Spirit” signifies praying in line with, controlled and empowered by and dependent upon God’s Spirit. It means to pray in accord with God’s Word and will.
Prayer is hard for us because it causes us to slow down, be quiet and cease our constant activity. It’s our essential communication line to our Heavenly Father and Savior. If a coroner examined the cause of death of prayer in our lives, he would probably conclude “It was choked to death.”
3 — By looking for Jesus’ soon return (vs. 21b)
“Looking for” denotes “anxiously awaiting, looking forward to with expectant anticipation.” The Rapture is the believer’s “blessed hope” (1 Thessalonians 2:13) not his nervous dread. Jesus is our spiritual Bridegroom and when he returns we will be taken to heaven to complete our spiritual marriage and begin our forever honeymoon. Did you look forward to or dread your earthly wedding day? Thus our prayer should be, “Even so come, Lord Jesus!” (Revelation 22:20).
All three of these conditions are in the present tense and following them will keep us continually remaining in God’s love. God is calling upon us to master these two “R’s” of remembering and remaining so that we will make a difference for Him in these last days.
You might ask, “What about the other two R’s?” Stay tuned next Friday for them, “the good Lord willing and the church doesn’t rise.” God bless you!
