Mirrors never lie.
They show in great detail every wrinkle and blemish and stray hair. You can clearly spot a smudge. Every pound is on display, every ill-fitting garment there for your notice. You can peer into a mirror and see how you really look — and in the new book “The Wonders” by John Woolf, there may be more than meets the eye.
Gen. Tom Thumb could not have been more charming.
Twenty-four-year-old Queen Victoria was quite taken with him; at 25 inches in height, the general was not much smaller than Victoria herself, who measured less than 5-feet-tall. No, Thumb was a witty "man in miniature" and she liked him instantly, enough that she made him a “pet” of the court and a sensation, world-wide.
It was 1844 and Thumb was the latest in a short line of well-known “freaks,” as dwarfs and their brethren were called by Victorian-era handlers and gawkers (more on this later). Dwarfs had been known at courts for centuries — 18-inch-tall Jeffrey Hudson was a steady, pampered companion to Queen Henrietta Maria in the mid-1600s — yet most weren’t so lucky: they lived at the mercy of the people who had likely purchased them.
Born in spring 1770, Daniel Lambert was another unfortunate “freak” who made his way by exhibiting himself. Lambert was said to have been of normal size through most of his life and didn’t possess a particularly large appetite, but he gained so much weight as an adult that charging visitors a few shillings to see him was the only way he could survive, which “must have been humiliating.”
“Lambert’s display,” says Woolf, “was no freak show, but Chang and Eng’s was.”
Chang and Eng, the famous “Siamese Twins,” took control of their own exhibition, which smoothed the way for men like P.T. Barnum, and the freaks with which Barnum made his fortune — freaks like General Tom Thumb who, when he met Queen Victoria in 1844, was just 6 years old.
In his introduction, Woolf is careful to explain his verbiage, which is not at all PC by modern standards, but was used as normal “terminology of the time ...” Specifically, his use of different definitions of the word “freak” in “The Wonders” is time-sensitively-correct, given that the mid-1800s weren’t exactly too enlightened; and the word’s presence lends an air of 19th-century Victoriana to his stories, along with a touch of melodrama.
The tone set and the time framed, readers can expect to be astounded by tales of the Bunkers, John Merrick, Dolly Dimples, and their contemporaries and yes, there are surprises. The tender ages of the subjects is one, as are the ruses used to wrench children from their parents. Another is the lack of humanity extended to these people; still another lies in the audacity possessed by those who could find it in themselves.
Absolutely, this is a circusphile’s dreambook, but it’s also for anyone wanting a good bite of Victorian biography. For you, “The Wonders” is a great reflection of our past.
