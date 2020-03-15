SEBRING, Fla. [mdash] Jack D. Forrest, 91, passed away on March 9, 2020. He was born in Muncie, Indiana, on Sept. 20, 1928, to Hazel T. and Marguerite (Deardorff) Forrest. He was a Sebring resident since 1991, coming from Nappanee, Indiana. Jack was a 32nd degree Mason, member of the Holiday…