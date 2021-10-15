How would you fill in the blank: “If I had ________, I’d really be happy!” or “If __________ happened to me, I’d truly be happy!” Many Americans are saying that if they won the lottery, it would be instant happiness. I doubt that any of you wrote down “being a poor beggar” as your condition of happiness.
As Jesus Christ began His most famous message, the Sermon on the Mount (Matthew 5-7), he stuns the multitudes with his opening statement: “Blessed are the poor in Spirit, for theirs is the kingdom of heaven” (5:3). “Blessed” means “to be happy, in an enviable position.” The Greeks used this word for Cyprus, “the Happy Isle” as it was so fertile, rich in resources and of such a desirable climate that it had everything one would need to live “happily ever after.” Thus “blessed” speaks of an inner joy that is untouched by or dependent on the circumstances of our lives or “everything going my way.”
Ironically, in almost every usage of “blessed” in the Bible, the condition of happiness is our relationship to God. God desires us to be happy but not without being holy. I challenge you to find a Bible concordance and see for yourself. I might add that the only exception to this that I find is Psalm 127:3-5, “Children are a heritage from the Lord … Happy is he whose quiver is full of them.”
The word “poor” here means “beggarly, having no resources whatsoever, totally dependent” like Lazarus in Luke 16:20 who sat at the rich man’s gate hoping for some crumbs from his table. Another word for “poor” means “so poor that you need to work.” The widow who gave her last two mites in the temple was referred to by both words in Luke 21:1-3. Most of us who think we are poor financially are far richer than most of the people in the world.
Jesus did not say “Blessed are the poor period” or “Blessed are the poor spirited” (indifferent, passive, put selves down constantly, etc.). “Poor in spirit” rather means those who are humble and dependent on God’s grace alone to be saved and come to him spiritually bankrupt and destitute and are not self-sufficient, self-satisfied, self-reliant or self-righteous. They come to Jesus’ cross with nothing but their sin seeking his forgiveness and redemption. As the hymn says, “Nothing in my hands I bring, simply to thy cross I cling.”
This seems very repulsive and goes against all our nature, training and society with its ”rugged individualism” pulling ourselves up by our own bootstraps as we assert ourselves and like the Little Red Hen says, “I’ll do it myself.”
A great illustration of this contrast of attitudes is found in Jesus’ parable in Luke 18:9-14 where two men come to the temple to pray. The religious Pharisee prays “God, I thank you that I am NOT like other men — extortioners, unjust, adulterers or even as this tax collector. I fast twice a week; I give tithes of all that I possess.” Are you impressed?! The tax collector who made his living robbing his fellow Jews while working for Rome was totally humbled praying “God be merciful to me the sinner.” One has translated this “God, I come to you on the basis of your atoning sacrifice (mercy = propitiation) NOT on ANY personal merit.” Jesus said that he ALONE went home justified or declared righteous and forgiven.
Not only are we unable to save ourselves from sin (“Jesus paid it all”), but we are also unable to live the Christian life on our own resources. The Apostle Paul asks “Who is sufficient (adequate, qualified, able, worthy) for these things (serving Christ)?” He answers his own question, “Not that we are sufficient of ourselves to think of anything as being from ourselves but our sufficiency is from God” (2 Corinthians 2:16; 3:5).
What are some characteristics of these saved spiritual beggars? They take Christ at his terms not their own. They spend much time in God’s Word and prayer. They praise and thank God constantly like the beggar who had “Thank you!” inscribed on his palms. They accept their circumstances while seeking to do God’s will, not their own. They share Jesus with others as one beggar telling another where the Bread of Life is (John 6:35-37). They will be lost in the wonder of Christ and his amazing grace and will continually confess and forsake sin.
To the poor in spirit alone is (here and now) the privilege of belonging to God’s heavenly kingdom. While Jesus will establish a literal kingdom here on earth (millennium, Revelation 20:3-6) in the future, right now He is setting up a spiritual kingdom in the hearts of spiritual beggars who realize that trusting in Jesus is the only way to heaven and eternal life (John 3:16; 14:6).
Have you experienced the bliss of beggarly blessedness or are you still saying “I can do it myself!”? Remember that “God resists the proud but gives grace to the humble” (James 4:6).
