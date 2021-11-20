DR WALLACE: I’m 13 years old and going to be in high school next year, so I want to know whether my state requires me to take physical education or not?
I ask since I’m not too keen on it and I’d rather use that time to work on computer programming or independent study. — Can’t stand P.E., via email
CAN’T STAND P.E.: Over the years, there has been a lot of discussion over this topic, but at my last check, all students must take physical education in high school on a daily basis.
All high school students must earn the equivalent of four credits in P.E. in order to graduate.
Students must have P.E. for at least 180 minutes per week for seven semesters, or 90 minutes per week for eight semesters.
The good news is that you’ll get some additional physical activity to keep you active during each week. I trust you’ll still have time to work on your computer programming as well. It’s good to participate in a balanced set of activities while attending high school, so this is why educators and school districts prioritize physical education courses for all students.
TEENS: Today is Universal Children’s Day. This is celebrated each year to promote international togetherness and awareness among children and improve children’s welfare worldwide.
Take a moment to celebrate this day and mention it to those around you. Better yet, read up on this issue and do your part to help improve the welfare of children around the world. There are many children in the United States and around the world who would greatly benefit by having others seek to improve their lives and welfare in myriad ways. Health, nutrition, education and having access to a steady supply of clean drinking water are among the most important items on this list.
Do what you can when you can to help others around you — especially the children who need it most.
