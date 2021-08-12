DR WALLACE: I am starting my final year at Northern Illinois University. In less than a year, I will be entering a very “confused” job market. Please give me your opinion on my very troubling situation. I realize restaurant jobs are easy to find right now, but I heard it’s hard to find good career “executive” jobs because many of those people have been laid off and even more can now work from home via Zoom conferences and telecommuting.
This job market right now makes me worried, but I have faith that in time, things will return to normal. What do you feel is most important: Following one’s passion, or seeking to make a lot of money while building up a stable career? — NIU Student, via email
NIU STUDENT: As a former educator, I would be inclined to seek out an enjoyable career in a field I was passionate about and avoid the stress of purely making decisions driven 100% by money.
My educational career began in the very small and beautiful town of Kirkland, Illinois, and ended in Orange County, California, before I began writing this column for teens, their parents and relatives.
Working with teenagers is and has always been my “passion.” NIU played a big part in giving me this opportunity by granting me a master’s degree in education, which helped me launch my administrative career in education. I loved the early days of being a varsity basketball coach and I also enjoyed being a principal at a high school, as well. Both gave me the opportunity to work with, guide and encourage young people to reach their goals.
DR. WALLACE: I’ve been reading your column since I was 12 years old. I am now 20. I agree with most of your opinions in your columns, especially the “evils” of drugs, smoking and excessive alcohol use. But I don’t agree with you when you encourage teens who are overweight to trim down because of health concerns.
Why do you believe that overweight people are unhealthy? I happen to be what society may consider an obese person. Yet I can eat what I want, when I want and as much as I want. Eating is enjoyable! I love to eat, and guess what; I consider myself to be a healthy young woman. I am gainfully employed. My employer tells me every week what a good employee I am and how lucky the company is to have me as part of the team.
I am healthy and have never taken a sick day. Please lay off on any future scolding of overweight teens. I am sure most of them enjoy being overweight and have wonderful lives and meals like I do. — Happy as I am, via email
HAPPY AS I AM: I second your optimism on life and congratulate you on being an excellent, valuable employee at your job. But I must state honestly that your letter is an exception. Most overweight teens that contact me are unhappy and actually seek advice on how to lose the excess pounds they wish to be rid of.
I encourage them to set plans targeted to reach their ideal weight and to be healthier in general.
About 1 million American teens suffer from metabolic syndrome, which is defined as having three or more of the following conditions: high triglycerides, low “good” cholesterol, high blood sugar or high blood pressure. These factors raise the risk of heart disease, which is one of the top conditions that cuts life short.
When asked, I tell teens the best way to lose weight is to eat nutritious foods — such as fruits, vegetables and lean meat — to get adequate rest (at least eight hours per night) and to engage in some type of exercise four times a week. But of course, always check with your family physician before starting any weight loss program.
