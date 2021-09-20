Just a Pinch

I was inspired to make a sandwich out of some great chicken thighs I got on sale. So instead of my usual barbecue, I decided on a take-off on the different chicken dishes at my local Chinese restaurants all on a soft naan bread cushion.

STICKY CHICKEN NAAN SANDWICH

Cook time: 10 Min

Ingredients

1 1/2 pound boneless chicken thighs, cut in 1” wide strips

1/4 cup soy sauce

2 tablespoon honey

1/4 cup sesame oil

1 tablespoon minced garlic

1 tablespoon rice wine vinegar

1/4 teaspoon ginger

1 package naan flatbreads (come two in a package)

1/4 cup pepperoncini sandwich spread

1/4 cup red pepper relish

1/2 cup banana pepper rings, drained

Directions

1. In a large resealable plastic bag, mix the marinade ingredients: soy sauce, honey, sesame oil, minced garlic, rice vinegar, ginger.

2. Place chicken thigh strips in bag of marinade. Seal and place in a flat pan in the fridge to marinate for 30-60 minutes.

3. Thread the chicken meat on pre-soaked wooden skewers or metal skewers. Grill over medium-high heat 9-10 minutes, until chicken is cooked through, turning about three times.

4. Heat naan slightly in the microwave or on the grill to soften slightly.

5. Cut each naan into 4 lengthwise pieces to fit sticky chicken strips.

6. Spread bottom pieces with a little pepperoncini spread, then pepper relish.

7. Top with sticky chicken removed from skewers, then pepper rings. Top with another naan strip.

