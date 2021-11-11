Goshen, IN (46526)

Today

Mainly cloudy with a mixture of rain and snow showers developing during the afternoon. High 46F. Winds SW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Higher wind gusts possible..

Tonight

Cloudy skies with late-night snow showers. Low 32F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 60%.