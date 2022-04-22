The infamous Benedict Arnold was a valiant soldier and brilliant military leader during the American Revolution leading the colonists to a decisive victory at Saratoga, New York, in 1777. However, he was also overly sensitive, ambitious, greedy and not a “team player.” Consequently, he sold out to the British, fought against his peers, lost the war, retired to England and died in poverty and obscurity.
An even greater symbol of treason and betrayal is Judas Iscariot. He was one of the 12 chosen by Jesus to especially be with him as well as preach, heal and cast out demons (Mark 3:14-15). He, like Arnold, appeared to be the most likely to succeed among the 12 but failed miserably.
In John 12:1-8 we find Jesus and the disciples having a meal at the home of Lazarus whom Jesus miraculously raised from the dead. His sister Mary is seen anointing Jesus’ feet with spikenard, a very expensive imported oil as well as wiping his feet with her hair (vs. 3). This fragrant scene is disrupted by Judas’ foul criticism that this was one huge waste. It should have been sold for 300 denarii (300 days wage for the common laborer) and donated to the poor (vv. 4-5). Judas in reality was a greedy thief who regularly used his treasurer position to line his own “poor” pockets (vs. 6).
Jesus soundly rebuked him and the 11 others who also chimed in with the fault-finding, telling them to “Let her alone! She has done a good work for me. She will be remembered forever” (John 12:7; Matthew 26:10-13). “Besides, you can help the poor anytime but not me” (John 12:8).
Stung by Christ’s rebuke, we now find Judas conspiring with the Jewish leaders who are scheming to put Jesus to death (Luke 22:1-2). Never in their wildest imaginations would they have thought that one of his own would stab him in the back. They agreed to a payment of 30 pieces of silver or the Old Testament compensation to one whose servant was gored by the neighbor’s ox (Exodus 21:32). Now the “disciple” whom Jesus earlier called “devilish” (John 6:70-71) sought an opportune time to betray the Lord (Luke 22:6).
In John 13, Jesus gathered with the 12 in an upper room to celebrate the Passover. He announces with anguish that one of them would betray him (vs. 21). This sets off a sorrowful array of “Is it I?” questions. After receiving the bread sop from the Master, Judas finally asks “Is it I?” Jesus replies, “You have said it” (Matthew 26:22-25). “What you do, do quickly” (vs. 27). The rest of Christ’s crew never ever had a clue that Judas would do anything like this. In their minds, he must be helping the poor (vv. 28-29).
After hours of late night emotional wrestling in prayer in Gethsemane, Jesus’ final answer is “Not my will, Father, but yours be done. The betrayer is at hand” (Matthew 26:36-46). Judas led a motley band of soldiers into the Garden of Gethsemane to arrest the sinless Savior sealing the dastardly deal with fervent and repeated kisses. Showing love to the traitor right to the very end, Jesus called him “Friend” (vv. 47-50). Jesus was led away to the vengeful high priest, Caiaphas; the 11 forsook him and fled (vv. 56-57) while Judas crept away a “rich man.”
After seeing that Jesus had indeed been unfairly tried and sentenced to death, a remorseful Judas hustled to return his fortune to the chief priests and elders. His plea was “I have betrayed innocent blood.” Their smug response was basically, “Tough! That’s your problem not ours!” A regretful yet unrepentant Judas went out in despair and hanged himself (Matthew 27:1-5). Suicide is always a sad, horrible, selfish and wasteful choice.
Apparently Judas was trying to force Jesus’ hand to be the kind of Messiah he and all Israel wanted — a political Savior to establish a Jewish kingdom and remove Roman oppression. However, Christ came first to suffer and die for our sins (Isaiah 53). While Judas’ betrayal was prophesied and in God’s plan, he still could have repented of his sin and been forgiven. Instead he joins the Matthew 7:21-23 crowd which will cry, “Lord, Lord! We prophesied, cast out demons and did wonders in your name,” yet because they never trusted in him as Lord and Savior, Christ will say, “I never knew you; depart from me.”
What can we learn from the traitor Judas? First, you can be so close to Jesus yet so far away. You can grow up in church, be part of a Christian family, know all the Bible stories and answers but still be eternally lost. Judas was as close to Jesus as you could get, but never personally responded to the Savior’s invitation in John 3:16 ”that whoever believes in me shall not perish but have everlasting life.” Do you have a place in heaven? Repent of your sin and trust Jesus today. Closeness only counts in horseshoes and hand grenades NOT in getting to heaven.
Second, if you are a believer, what would it take for you to sell out to the world and turn your back on Jesus? What’s your price? Maybe you have already. If you have, unlike Judas, you can repent and come back to him. Let’s all learn from Judas’ horrific example and determine that we will never ever sell out on Jesus but be totally sold out for him no matter what.
