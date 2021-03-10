The impact of our busy lifestyles often shows up in our eating habits. According to the USDA, we spend more of our food dollars on food away from home which is typically higher in fat, sodium and sugar. Using a slow cooker is an easy way to whip up delicious meals at home with little effort while saving money and meeting your nutritional needs. Just toss your ingredients in the pot, turn it on, head out, come home, and dinner is ready.
Slow cookers are energy efficient year-round and use less energy than an oven. Walk in to the aroma of a thick hearty soup on a cold day or fresh garden vegetables and herbs that add extra flavor and nutrition in the summer.
The beauty of slow cookers is that their long, low-temperature cooking helps tenderize thick cuts of meat and allows the ingredients to blend and flavors to build. You can prepare a variety of foods in a slow cooker, such as casseroles, dips, desserts, soups and stews.
Slow cookers come in different types, brands, and a variety of sizes. A manual slow cooker with basic high and low settings is around $40 or less versus programmable slow cookers which are priced from $50-$170.
If you are away from home for only six to eight hours a day, a manual slow cooker will work fine. If you are away for more than eight hours, a programmable slow cooker that switches to the warm setting when the cook time is up may work better.
Large slow cookers are great for feeding larger groups or simply for making larger quantities for leftovers or meals to freeze. Fitting a loaf pan or oven safe baking dish in larger slow cookers allows you to make bread, cakes, or smaller amounts of food.
Take the guesswork out of cooking and use a quick-read meat thermometer to verify that your food has reached the proper internal temperature while preventing it from overcooking. Some of the new models come with thermometer probes and slots so you can monitor the internal temperature of the food without lifting the lid.
Lifting the slow cooker lid can drop the internal temperature by about 15 degrees slowing the cooking time by 20-30 minutes.
Remember when using a slow cooker, thaw any meat or poultry before putting it in the cooker. Frozen foods have the potential to stay in the temperature danger zone (40 degrees F – 140 degrees F) for long periods, thus risking the transmission of a foodborne illness.
Slow cookers work best when they are 2/3 to 3/4 of the way full. The liquid level should cover the ingredients to ensure safe and even heat distribution and cooking. As tempting as it may be, avoid leaving cooked food to cool down in a slow cooker. Perishable food left out at room temperature for more than two hours or one hour at an outside temperature above 90 degrees F may not be safe to eat.
Want to learn more about slow cookers and get ideas for easy healthy recipes? Register for the online workshop “Slow Cooker Meals” offered by Middlebury Community Public Library this Monday at 6:30 p.m. at http://bit.ly/SlowCookerMeals2021 or call 574-533-0554.
