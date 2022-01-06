“Lord, you have been our dwelling place in all generations.” — Psalm 90:1
“Let’s squish up all these cooked sweet potatoes and then add the other ingredients,” I suggested. And so it was that my son pulled my mother’s large yellow Pyrex mixing bowl from the top shelf of his kitchen cabinet. I’d given it to him years before as he set out to equip his kitchen. It was pretty obvious he didn’t use it often.
Traces in time … here I was, standing side-by-side with the one he cares deeply about, working diligently on a holiday meal. I smiled to myself realizing how much of my mother’s memory is forever tied to this very bowl. The light of extending love lives within me.
My mother’s love for others, as an extension of her faith, was a huge part of her early teachings. My parents’ model of morning devotions together is one my husband and I carry on to this day. Traces in time …
Lord, you have been our dwelling place in all generations.
As a young child I’d used this yellow bowl to mix countless batches of cookies, listening to Mother’s keen instruction. She was a good coach — and a vocal one too. So in spite of our quirky oven, I gained confidence in my baking skills; skills beyond my wildest understanding.
Lord, you have been our dwelling place in all generations.
When I was a growing middle-schooler, I’d rise on Sunday mornings to see her patting together a meatloaf in the Pyrex bowl. I was always amazed at how she could place it in the oven on a delay timer — and we’d come home after church to the miracle of a piping hot, ready-to eat-meal.
Lord, you have been our dwelling place in all generations.
As a teen I’d moan my way out of bed when she shouted up the stairs early on Saturdays, nudging me out from under warm comforters; baking together was always her expectation. But sharing food with others was a further extension of her faith journey.
And so a trace of my mother remains in this nearly forgotten yellow mixing bowl. The light of her love lives within me.
Traces in time ... Author Madeleine L’Engle suggests we need to honor our own stories and share them with others. If we don’t they’ll quickly slip away like melting snow (my gleaning from her writing). She reflects, “The tales may not seem very important, but they are what binds families and makes each of us who we are.”
Lord, you have been our dwelling place in all generations.
Recently a friend journeyed west with me early one morning. I venture annually in hopes of seeing sandhill cranes in mass numbers. For the last several years one Sunday each fall my spiritual pilgrimage has included deep holy connection to these large birds.
As we sallied southwest, my friend commented about traces in time. We ping-ponged that thought through multiple parallels as we meandered along and traces of hazy sunlight inched upward in the eastern sky.
Lord, you have been our dwelling place in all generations.
That experience in itself was a trace in time when I experienced the Holy in ways beyond my own understanding. I had anticipated mass numbers of sandhills rising up and out of their overnight resting place in a rambunctious vocal chorus. I’d come to anticipate that lovely noise.
But this particular morning moment didn’t actually happen for us. True we enjoyed quite a few birds. But what we experienced more acutely was actually slowing to enjoy the gorgeous sunrise, crisp color awareness of Holy Presence in the chill of our breath in the pristine air, interaction with others as we shivered and later delicious coffee with breakfast. Beyond my wildest understanding, that morning was actually an out of the ordinary trace in time.
Lord, you have been our dwelling place in all generations.
The Word became flesh and stayed for a little while among us. What an incredible gift we celebrate each year in the blessed birth of Jesus. His traces in time live on in the love we daily live. Jesus came and through that Light we see the Word’s glory. The Light of Love which lives on within us and through us and beyond our wildest understanding.
The scrumptious sweet potato casserole came together in the nearly forgotten yellow bowl (complete with my suggestions and critique —quite possibly mimicking my mother’s remarks). And I now realize anew how the traces of me are being passed on. Just like the traces in time we all live day to day.
Lord, you have been our dwelling place in all generations.
