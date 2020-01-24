Were you to make a collection of stories for family or posterity, what stories would you include and why? This is an easy enough question to ask, and yet the answer probably does not come easily for most of us. I know that collections can also change with time, and that dynamic is OK too. Due to bedtime reading with my children, I have lots of fairy tales and folklore I could add to a collection of stories.
While I’m grateful for story collectors, I’m glad to read many stories to my son, including Diane Wolkstein’s collection of Haitian folktales. She writes: “I thought about the brothers Grimm, Joseph Jacobs, and Harold Courlander, and about all the stories they had not included in their collections. I began to realize that story collectors, unlike folklorists who make statistical samplings of all the stories they have gathered, choose in the end those stories they believe in.” She also writes, “It is my hope that when you … bite into the strange fruit of the Haitian night, your present world will dissolve and you will for the moment be possessed by the mysterious world of the spirit: the story. Cric?”
The question “Cric?” ideally receives a response of “Crac!” Pronounced “creek” and “crack,” these two words are a call-and-response of sorts, said to have come to Haiti via 17th century Breton sailors, the former an invitation from a storyteller, the latter a commitment from the audience to listen and respond.
Exchanges like this demonstrate ways Haitians relate stories to and for each other. The maîter conte, or master storyteller, uses such an exchange and many other tools to engage audiences, and no doubt you can think of ways in which storytellers have drawn you into their narrative spells.
Although I am no expert in Haitian folktales — far from it — I recently finished reading Wolkstein’s collection called “The Magic Orange Tree,” which includes more than two dozen tales, as well as songs in English and Creole. Personally, I was struck how music and singing seems integrated into Haitian folktales, perhaps more than other traditions. Although, there are many striking thematic parallels matching African, European and other continental traditions and tales.
For example, “Bye-Bye” resembles the Basotho tale called “Tortoise and Dove,” while “Four Hairs from the Beard of the Devil” mirrors some of “Jack and the Beanstalk,” and “Mother of the Waters” is a version of Grimm’s “Mother Holle.”
Like other minstrels, poets, singers and griot-like characters traveling around the world, charismatic storytellers captivate audiences, tuning hearts and minds through expressions of approval (and disapproval) concerning how audiences respond to the storyteller.
Each individual storyteller’s work reflects their singular delivery and performance, including unique renderings and interpretations of common tales. Elements of singing, dancing and other forms of movement and communal participation emerge both from the storyteller, but also as integral behaviors of everyone present. The audience is far from passive.
Have you read, heard or lived a good story lately? Not necessarily a fairy tale or folk tale, either. Have you got something related to the time of year? I’d love to hear from you and perhaps even hear your story too. Cric? Crac!
