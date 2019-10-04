Blessings come in many forms and gratitude on many levels. The blessing of friends, for example, is something for which I feel grateful. Same goes for any garden delights, which we’re grateful to share, especially during times of abundance.
I’ve been fortunate in my work to drive to various Amish farms in Elkhart and LaGrange counties, procuring for Maple City Market items including honey, berries, goat milk, chicken and dairy products, including butter, cottage cheese, cream and milk. This time of year I see country folks gathering apples and pears to enjoy in some way.
In October my “harvest of gratitude,” too, shifts to include the alchemy of cider. For a few hours of labor and $38, I’m able to obtain two dozen half gallons of liquid gold, plus freeze eight gallons. Although I did the apple gathering, Miller’s Cider Mill helped with the pressing: their mill is another blessing you may need in your life. It’s easy to feel gratitude at this shining example of family-run business, just a minute drive down C.R. 8 from Krider Gardens in Middlebury.
Although joking with the Millers that I have lots of friends this time of year, it’s true. More accurately, sharing cider with friends is a simple way for me to remember and show appreciation for others.
Who, then, gets the cider? It varies each year, but it includes neighbors, colleagues, and friends. It may even include some strangers, like the family who allowed me to harvest from their trees in The Orchard neighborhood: I had to knock on a few doors before I succeeded.
The list of recipients this year also includes our children’s teachers, the pastor of St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Middlebury, whose congregants sometimes take apples to the mill to make cider. In the past I’ve taken cider to the pastor of the Pentecostal church near the intersection Kercher Road and Indiana Avenue, as he generously has allowed me to collect apples for years.
Usually with food people buy or produce exactly what they need, but I see cider season as a time of abundance, a perfect time to be grateful. Even if you lack a chest freezer to store extra for later in the year, I have a challenge for you: collect apples while there is still time, make cider or something with the bounty and then lavish those around you. It’s rewarding, and it’s not too late. Here are a few tips.
• Approximate amount and yield.
For every bushel you can expect about three to four gallons of cider from a hydraulic press, half that for a manual press. I collect fruit in five-gallon buckets, with two buckets making a bushel. (To press at Miller’s mill, you need between three and 15 bushels, and you need to think about capacity for refrigeration, unless you’re giving it all away quickly.)
• Keep it simple.
This year, I used large tarps, buckets and a telescoping push broom. (Taking a steel rake along to clear apples already on the ground would be an additional consideration.) Instead of climbing a ladder and trying to pick as many as possible, I laid tarps out with buckets on the corners and either shook branches vigorously, or used the broom to jostle branches. A few times apples pummeled me, but the process was quicker. (The Millers discourage gathering fallen fruit off the ground, as bugs and disease get to them almost as soon as they fall.)
• Use a variety of local apples, if possible.
While I have made cider with only one variety, blends usually have a richness and depth that’s superior. Trees that have not been sprayed are my preference: the flavors of pasteurized, store-bought cider with preservatives do not come even close for quality.
• Make time and take a chance.
Knocking on a door at a house with a sagging fruit tree is limited by your comfort and courage. Assuming you find a source — asking strangers may be necessary — the risk of rejection is worth it. When I asked this year, an Orchard resident said, “Have at it, buddy!” The weather was beautiful at the time, so I enjoyed myself.
Because of federal and state laws, fresh cider may be purchased from those who actually press. The Miller family will sell you their blend if you lack your own apples. If a group at a church, school, or other group wants to press cider, though, go for it.
Realistically, most folks might find it hard to go out and hustle for such a seemingly meager reward. But it’s the best way to experience cider, and it’s a gift of the season. There’s still time … apples are dropping right now. See you out there.
Greg Imbur invites you to join him and his family for adventures in the field, and “stories in the land.” Send your observations about the place where you live to greg@maplecitymarket.com.
