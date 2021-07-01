DR. WALLACE: I’ll be a senior in high school when our school reopens this fall after being closed for such a long time during the pandemic. I really like my school a lot. I get good grades and I have a lot of friends there. I’m also involved in the drama and debate clubs.
My father’s job recently has been transferred from Los Angeles to Las Vegas. He has already moved to Las Vegas and has purchased a house for our family. The firm he works for has made him a regional manager, so it’s an excellent opportunity for him and our family’s finances.
We’ve already sold our house in LA, and this has created a big problem for me since I don’t want to leave my current high school there.
I’ve asked around and found out I can stay and live with my best friend’s parents. They have already invited me to do so and only need to talk to my parents to get their approval for this arrangement.
Fortunately, my parents have decided to leave the decision up to me. Of course, they are hoping I will move right away to Las Vegas to be with them in their new house. I’m wondering what your opinion would be on this issue. Should I move to Las Vegas with my family or stay in LA with friends to graduate from my existing high school? — Mulling Over a Tough Decision, via email
MULLING OVER A TOUGH DECISION: You’ve made great friends in Los Angeles and will no doubt stay in touch with them over time either way.
Given the pandemic, the restarts at various schools and the fact that you may or may not go to college in Nevada, I suggest you do move with your parents to Las Vegas.
You will continue to be a good student, and this will give you an opportunity to make new friends in Las Vegas. Once you make this decision, you will be at ease and can focus on your studies and being happy. With today’s social media and smartphones, you’ll be able to keep in close touch with your California friends, too.
Then, if you decide to go to college or start a job, you’ll have two states and two groups of friends to consider moving ahead with.
DR. WALLACE: I have now graduated from high school and am excited to go to college this fall. I love music and plan to attend the University of Indiana and major in education with an emphasis on music. I want to teach music and mentor other kids just like me who love it.
However, my parents want me to major in math. They think it will be much easier to be employed as a math teacher than a music teacher. I really want to be involved in music, but I wouldn’t be unhappy teaching mathematics if it came to that. I get very good grades in math classes, so that would not be a stretch for me at all.
I know you worked at schools for decades, so I’ll value and respect your input either way. Please let me know what you think about this! — Future Teacher, via email
FUTURE TEACHER: My advice is that you give yourself an extra measure of security by keeping both paths open to you. Plan to major in your passion, which is music, and then simultaneously minor in mathematics.
The flexibility of a dual proficiency can, and will, help you and your career. This path will also likely make your parents happy, since their main concern is ensuring that you could land a teaching job somewhere. Having two diverse subjects that you can teach will dramatically increase your odds. Good luck!
Dr. Robert Wallace will answer questions from readers in this column. Email him at rwallace@galesburg.net.
