Sap Flowing at Bonneyville

BRISTOL — Spring is near and the sap is flowing.
And the best time of year to tap for sap is all about location.
That's according to Courtney Franke, a miller at Bonneyville Mill, which is located in Bonneyville Mill County Park, 53373 C.R. 131.
“It depends on where you live," Franke said. "It changes because in different areas the seasonal changes come at different times. So the father north you live, the later the sap season is going to be. But in the part of the country right around Goshen, the sap season normally begins in early- to mid-February and usually is over by April 1 or the first week of April for some.”
Those seeking to make their own maple syrup should be prepared to put in a lot of time and effort, Franke said.
“The ratio is about 40-to-1, so if you want to make a quart of syrup, you are going to have to boil down 10 to 12 gallons of sap," the miller said. "If you want to make one gallon of syrup, you are going to boil down 40 to 45 gallons of sap.”
There are certain limitations a tree can handle depending on the diameter of the tree and regulations of tapping so trees don’t get tapped out.
“The sap season varies from year to year and it's never the same, so some seasons you may have two to three good runs during the season, that’s probably not a very good year," Franke explained. "Other years, you may have 20 to 25 separate runs during the season. As far as tapping the trees goes, sugar maple trees should be at least 12 inches in diameter before you put a tap into it; if it’s over 18 inches in diameter, two taps are allowed. Over 24 inches, they allow three. Current tapping standards don’t recommend any more than three ever in a single tree. So most trees, if it’s 18 inches or over, is the most I ever do. I never put more than two taps in a tree.”
There are some dangers that come with producing your own syrup, he added.
“You really should do the bulk of your boiling outside because of that 40-to-1 ratio,"Frank said. "In other words, if I made a gallon of syrup I just boiled 39 gallons of water into the air. I’ve heard all kinds of horror stories about the ceiling tiles caving in because of the moisture, the wall paper peeling off in the house. Best do your boiling outside, but I always finish inside.
"So when I know it’s close, I take what I have left and bring it on the kitchen stove and finish it on the kitchen stove, so I have a better control of the situation," he said. "When it’s done, I can get it off right away. With the big cooker outside, it's hard to pull that pan fast and you can go from done to over done pretty quick if you've got a hot fire underneath the thing. If you don’t have hydrometer, a hydrometer measures density of the syrup and you can use that to figure out when you’re done, I use a candy thermometer. When the sap reaches several degrees above boiling water, it's finished. So, at 219 degrees, sap is syrup. When it hits 219, I take it off, filter it through a cloth; you can can it canning jars — however you want to store it. It should be refrigerated if you don’t seal it in a canning jar or something.”
