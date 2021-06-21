Everyone should have a go-to sangria recipe in his or her cocktail repertoire. Sangria, when done right, can be a highly refreshing punch that is at home any time of the year.
Sangria can be enjoyed on its own and sipped on a lazy, sunny afternoon, or paired with a delicious meal. Sangria recipes also can be changed according to the mixologist’s desired flavor profile. The goal is to avoid making sangria too sweet, which is why recipes often benefit from a variety of tart fruits and fresh herbs.
This recipe for Aprium Sangria from “Edible Seattle: The Cookbook” (Sterling Epicure) by Jill Lightner features sour cherries and Apriums, which are an apricot-plum hybrid. Apriums come in various colors and flavors. This sangria offers floral notes and sweetness, but also a touch of tartness from the cherries. When selecting a Sauvignon Blanc to mix in, opt for one that is not too sweet or acidic.
APRIUM SANGRIA
Serves 6
3/4 cup pitted sour cherries
3/4 cup sugar
2 cups vodka
8 apriums or plumcots peeled, pitted and diced
1 (750 ml) bottle Sauvignon Blanc
3 12-ounce bottles dry cucumber soda
1. In a small saucepan over medium heat, combine the cherries and sugar, stirring and pressing the fruit to extract the juice and dissolve the sugar. Remove from the heat as soon as all the sugar is dissolved and let cool. Combine the cherries and vodka in a small pitcher and refrigerate overnight.
2. The next day, strain out the cherries, pressing the fruit firmly to extract plenty of juice. In a large pitcher, gently blend the cherry-flavored vodka with the apriums, then slowly pour in the bottle of Sauvignon Blanc, stirring gently. Chill for at least 3 hours.
3. To serve, add a few ice cubes to a highball glass and fill the glass two-thirds of the way with sangria, using a spoon if necessary to make sure each glass has a generous serving of fruit. Top up with dry cucumber soda and gently stir to combine.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.