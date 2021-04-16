In his famous poem “To a Mouse,” Robert Burns wrote “The best laid plans o’ mice an’ men, Gang aft a-gley.” What?! “The best laid plans of mice and men can still fail.”
Burns wrote that poem after plowing up and destroying a poor mouse’s nest in his field. It was his guilty apology to the mouse. It was also written with the moral lesson that no matter who you are and how hard you plan and work, there is NO 100% guarantee of success.
How true this is. Just ask the Jewish religious leaders who carefully plotted the death of Jesus Christ because of unbelief and jealousy.
Things seemed to be going very swimmingly after Judas’ dastardly betrayal of Jesus (Matthew 26:47-56), their own totally illegal unfair “trial” and sentencing (Matthew 26:57-68), their influence over the rowdy mob to insist on the release of criminal Barabbas rather than “The King of the Jews” (Matthew 27:15-26) and finally Christ’s gruesome crucifixion at Golgotha (Matthew 27:27-56).
Little did these guys know that this was actually the Father’s eternal plan to pay the horrible penalty for the sin of all mankind. They no doubt thought that they were very clever and “everything’s going our way!”
Joseph of Arimathea, a member of the Jewish ruling body, the Sanhedrin and now a believer in Jesus Christ, requests and is given the responsibility of burying Jesus’ body (Matthew 27:57-61). However, the next day the chief priests and Pharisees have an unnerving thought: “That deceiver said he would rise again after three days. Surely His disciples will steal His body and spread a bigger lie.” (How ironic that they understood Jesus but His disciples did not.)
So they lobbied Governor Pilate for help, and he gave them 16 soldiers to guard the tomb (shifts of four for four hours), as well as made sure that the tomb was sealed (Matthew 27:62-66). Plan A to keep Jesus dead was now in effect.
You know about man’s best laid plans. Sure enough they could not keep Jesus dead. On that Resurrection morn the soldiers were deathly shaken with fear as they saw God’s angel roll the stone away and Jesus come out of the tomb (Matthew 28:1-4).
As Peter preached on Pentecost: “whom God has raised from the dead, having loosed the pains of death because it was not possible that he should be held by it.” (Acts 2:24).
Plan A failed miserably. The angel’s message to the astonished ladies that morning was “He is risen! Come and see! Go and tell!” Over the next 40 days Jesus would personally be seen by more than 500 witnesses, including the disciples (1 Corinthians 15:3-7) who would gladly verify that angelic announcement.
Undaunted, the hapless “lawmen” pull out Plan B. After the soldiers ashamedly report Jesus’ escape, the chief priests calmly instruct them to testify that Jesus’ disciples pilfered his body while they slept. They were paid off handsomely to do this and were assured they would also bribe the governor if he found out.
The tale was spread and believed for the next 30 years (Matthew 28:11-15). Plan B to hide the truth was working — or was it?
Let’s get real here. Sixteen trained soldiers cannot guard one dead man? All the soldiers including the four on duty fell asleep when the punishment for such is execution? How do they explain the perfectly arranged grave clothes? Did those fearful disciples actually sneak up, roll the stone away and steal Jesus’ body unnoticed? Plan B was a HUGE failure. Hallelujah!
The plans to keep Jesus dead still abound.
The swoon theory says Jesus did not die but rather fainted, revived in the cool tomb and pushed his way out.
The hallucination theory says all 500-plus witnesses were delirious and just imagined that Jesus was alive.
Some try to say that Christ never had a physical body and his resurrection was just spiritual and not literal.
There are more to be sure.
The question is: who are you going to believe?
The good news of the gospel is: “Christ died for our (your) sins according to the Scriptures, and that he was buried and that he rose again on the third day according to the Scriptures, and he was seen …” (1 Corinthians 15:3-5).
The resurrection is absolutely essential to the Gospel because it proves that Jesus is God and his death did indeed pay for our sins (Romans 1:4; 4:25). No one can be saved, born again, forgiven or redeemed without it.
If the resurrection is not true: our faith is in vain; we are liars; Jesus is still dead; all who have trusted in Christ are not in heaven but lost in hell; and we are to be pitied above all (1 Corinthians 15:12-17).
The truth is “But now Christ is risen from the grave” (1 Corinthians 15:18) and “if you confess with your mouth that Jesus is Lord and believe in your heart that God has raised him from the dead, you will be saved.” (Romans 10:9).
Jesus himself said, “I am the Resurrection and the Life. Whoever believes (trusts) in me though he were dead (physically), yet shall he live (spiritually, eternally in heaven). And whoever lives (physically) and believes in me shall never die (spiritually, eternally separated from God in hell). Do you believe this?” (John 11:25-26).
One unbeliever said, “If I really believed in the resurrection, I would shout it, not just go to church and sing a few hymns.”
Aren’t you glad that all the best laid plans of men to keep Jesus dead failed miserably?
I hope to shout “Jesus is alive! Hallelujah!” Do I hear your “Amen!” out there?
