Do you like to make mistakes? Do you love to be corrected? Welcome to the human race where to err and make mistakes is human.
In the eyes of some, the crucifixion of Jesus Christ was one huge and tragic mistake. Many of us are assured that God never makes mistakes. He knows what he is doing.
As we look at the triumphal entry of Jesus into Jerusalem or what we call Palm Sunday, let’s be sure that we do not make the same mistakes that were made that day.
To the dismay and confusion of the 12, Jesus announced their next move was to go to Jerusalem where he would be turned over to the Gentiles, be mocked, insulted, spit upon, killed by crucifixion but rise again on the third day to fulfill prophecy (Luke 8:31-34).
In preparation for his one and only public announcement that he indeed is Israel’s Messiah and King, he instructs two disciples to discreetly go and borrow a donkey colt for the occasion (Luke 19:28-35).
You might ask why a donkey instead of a powerful steed? Zechariah 9:9 foretells, “Rejoice greatly, O daughter of Zion. Shout, O daughter of Jerusalem. Behold your King is coming to you; He is just and having salvation, lowly and riding on a donkey, a colt, the foal of a donkey.”
Another exactly fulfilled prophecy by God. Kings rode donkeys in times of peace and horses in times of war. Be assured that Jesus will return on a horse someday (Revelation 19:11-21).
As Jesus descended the Mount of Olives toward the temple mount, the mass of Jewish pilgrims in Jerusalem for the Passover celebration recognized the importance of His actions. While Jesus did perform amazing public miracles signifying that he was/is God in human flesh and blood, his overall demeanor was to be low key not wanting to become a mere side show or gain fickle followers. Now was the time to make full and open disclosure of his identity.
Thus with the fervor of a political rally, many spread their clothes ahead of Him (symbol of homage, honor as to a king — Luke 19:36) as well as waved and spread palm branches (symbols of triumph, victory and peace — John 12:13) on the ground. Then the loud chants of “Hosanna.” (Please, save us now.) and “Blessed is He who comes in the name of the Lord. The King of Israel.” (John 12:13; Psalm 118:25-26) rose to a fever pitch.
Israel was ripe and ready for a political messiah to free them from the iron clutches of Rome. It was apparent on this glorious day that Christ (the Anointed One, Messiah) had their vote. The whole city was moved (shaking, quaking, Greek “seio” from which we get “seismic”) with this earth-shaking announcement by Jesus.
You can be sure that not everyone was thrilled with Jesus’ demonstration of kingship. The Pharisees, Israel’s religious lawmen, soundly ordered Jesus to rebuke his unruly disciples. Jesus replied that if they were silent, then the rocks would immediately cry out (Luke 19:39-40). This would be the ideal “rock concert.”
They lamented that all their efforts to silence Jesus were in vain as “the whole world has gone after him.” (John 12:19). If only that were really true.
As it turns out, this event along with the Savior’s angry disruption of their lucrative ungodly Passover business in the temple courtyard (Luke 19:45-48) forced them to seek his death ASAP.
So why do we see Jesus weeping loudly and uncontrollably in the midst of this celebration (Luke 19:41)? Because he knew their hearts, and in a few short days the cries of “Hosanna.” would change to “Crucify him.” and “We have no king but Caesar.” (John 19:15).
This crowd did not realize that Jesus’ first agenda was to be their/our suffering Savior not their conquering King. His salvation would be from sin and hell, not the Roman Empire. His throne was not one of gold in a palace but a cruel cross with a crown of thorns. His homage would be “Hail, King of the Jews,” with ridicule, scourging and rusty nails. His peace would be reconciliation to Holy God (Romans 8:1), not from Roman oppression. Jesus wept because this was their appointed day of salvation, but most would reject him as he failed to be the social Messiah they desperately desired.
Be assured that it was not a mistake but God’s ultimate plan for the redemption of mankind from sin as Jesus would die on the cross and rise from the dead on the third day. Let’s be sure that we don’t make the same mistakes made that day.
Is Jesus your Lord, King and Savior? Do you just follow and praise Jesus when the crowd does and when it’s easy going? Do you have a true or superficial allegiance to Him? Do you carry your cross for Jesus as well as wave the palm branch (Luke 9:23)? Is Jesus inviting, pleading, and weeping for you to come to Him today? Is this your day of salvation and forgiveness? It’s never a mistake to trust in Him. You won’t ever be sorry.
