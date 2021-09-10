Dan’s Fish Fry set for Creekside
ELKHART — A Dan’s Fish Fry will take place at Creekside Church of the Brethren, 60455 C.R. 113, Elkhart, from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. Oct. 9.
The cost is $11 for adults and $6 for children. It will be drive-thru only.
To purchase tickets in advance, call 574-875-7800.
Menu options are fish or chicken.
Syracuse Church of God invites children to Kids Club
SYRACUSE — Syracuse Church of God invites all community children to its Wednesday night Kids Club. All children ages 3 through grade 12 are welcome to come.
The evening starts at 6 with a free meal for the children and their families followed by activities from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Activities include singing, stories, games, crafts and learning about the superheroes of the Bible and their adventures. Separate youth activities for middle school and high school students will also be available.
Kids Club will be held every Wednesday evening during the school year. Kids Club will not be held during school breaks or if school is canceled due to inclement weather. Young children are required to be potty trained to attend.
Syracuse Church of God is located at 104 E. Washington St., one block north of the Syracuse Public Library. For more information, call 574-457-2796 or visit www.syracusechurchofgod.com.
Dan’s fish, chicken to be served Sept. 24
GOSHEN — Dan’s Famous Fish and Chicken will be served Sept. 24 at Faith Lutheran Church in Goshen. The $10 meals include fish and tartar sauce or chicken strips and ranch, coleslaw and a homemade dessert.
Carry-out dinners only will be available at the church, located at 202 S. Greene Road, from 4 to 7 p.m. Follow the signs for drive-thru service.
Visit the church’s website at faithgoshen.com or call 533-5760 for more information about this annual event.
Proceeds are allocated this year for Lutheran World Relief, a disaster relief and recovery organization which assists people worldwide.
