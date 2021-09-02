Syracuse Church of God invites children to Kids Club
SYRACUSE — Syracuse Church of God invites all community children to its Wednesday night Kids Club starting Wednesday. Children ages 3 through grade 12 can attend.
The evening will start at 6 with a free meal for the children and their families followed by activities from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Activities include singing, stories, games, crafts and learning about the superheroes of the Bible and their adventures. Separate youth activities for middle school and high school students will also be available.
Kids Club will be held every Wednesday evening during the school year. Kids Club will not be held during school breaks or if school is canceled due to inclement weather. Young children are required to be potty trained to attend.
Syracuse Church of God is located at 104 E. Washington St., one block north of the Syracuse Public Library. For more information, call (574) 457-2796 or visit www.syracusechurchofgod.com.
Last boat-in worship of the season this Sunday
SYRACUSE — The last boat-in worship service on Lake Wawasee for the season will take place Sunday.
Music will be by singer Janet Norris.
The minister will be Josh Weiland and the sermon topic is “Near to the End.” The season’s overarching them this season has been “God is Near.”
Scripture reading will be from Matthew 28:20.
The organizers in a press release write, “Thank you to all who came out and supported us this year — it was a fantastic season. Hope to see you all next year.”
Those interested in attending the service can climb on board the SS Lillypad by showing up at 7:30 a.m. behind The Frog Tavern; moor their boat around the S.S. Lillypad, which will be anchored off the shore of Oakwood Inn; or people can also take their lawn chairs or a blanket and sit on shore. Oakwood Inn is at 702 E. Lake View Road.
The service will end at about 9 a.m.
Dan’s Fish and Chicken in Goshen Sept. 24
GOSHEN — Dan’s Famous Fish and Chicken will be served Sept. 24 at Faith Lutheran Church in Goshen. The $10 meals include fish and tartar sauce or chicken strips and ranch, coleslaw and a homemade dessert.
Carry-out dinners only will be available at the church, located at 202 S. Greene Road, from 4 to 7 p.m. Follow the signs for drive-thru service.
Visit the church’s website at faithgoshen.com or call 533-5760 for more information about this annual event.
Proceeds will be allocated to Lutheran World Relief, a disaster relief and recovery organization that assists people worldwide.
