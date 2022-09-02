Creekside hosting open house
DUNLAP — Creekside Church of the Brethren, 60455 C.R. 113, is hosting an open house on Sept. 10 from 1 to 3 p.m.
Creekside’s pastor, Rosanna McFadden, will share a sabbatical project on the Sermon on the Mount. McFadden created a hand-lettered and decorated manuscript of Matthew chapters 5-7. The manuscript is lettered on goatskin parchment with traditional materials. As part of this sabbatical, McFadden traveled to historical scriptoriums in Iona, Scotland, and Lindisfarne, England.
There will be a special presentation at 1:30 by Dr. Steven Schweitzer, academic dean of Bethany Theological Seminary in Richmond. At 2:15 p.m., McFadden will share about the manuscript.
Dan’s Fish and Chicken to be sold Sept. 23
GOSHEN — “Dan’s Famous Fish and Chicken” will be sold Sept. 23 at Faith Lutheran Church in Goshen. The $14 meals include fish and tartar sauce or chicken strips and ranch, coleslaw, applesauce, chips and dessert.
Carry-out dinners only will be available at the church, located at 202 S. Greene Road, from 4 to 7 p.m. Follow the signs for drive-thru service.
Visit the church’s website at faithgoshen.com or call 533-5760 for more information about this annual event.
Proceeds are allocated this year for Good Shepherd Preschool, a ministry of Faith Lutheran Church.