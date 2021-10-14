Church to host fish fry
GOSHEN — Congregants of West Goshen Church of the Brethren will be selling Dan’s Famous Fish and Chicken Saturday at the church, 1200 Berkey Ave., from 4 to 7 p.m.
The $10 meal includes fish and/or chicken strips, tartar sauce, chips and homemade cookies.
Carry-out only meals will be available at the church.
Call 574-533-6360 for more information about this annual event.
Proceeds are allocated this year for Starfish Project and Adult & Teen Challenge Northern Indiana.
Bentley Barba benefit is Saturday
GOSHEN — A benefit for 1-year-old Bentley Barba will take place from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at Grace Community Church, 20076 C.R. 36.
Bentley was born March 24, 2020, to Josh and Megan Barba with a rare genetic condition, Smith Lemli Opitz Syndrome. He is unable to produce cholesterol, and in the NICU it was determined he had heart defects, a cleft palate, a cataract and intestinal problems. He had a feeding tube placed before going home, and he continues to use it.
Bentley has had 11 surgeries, according to information on the benefit flyer. He has about 20 appointments a month and frequent hospital stays at Memorial, Parkview and Riley Hospital for Children.
According to the information provided, Bentley’s medical team is trying to get approval from insurance to transfer care to Cincinnati Children’s Hospital for more in-depth treatment. He has been waiting on Medicaid acceptance for 17 months.
At the fundraiser Oct. 16, there will be a silent auction and bake sale. Go to “Bentley’s Benefit” page on Facebook to see some of the auction items.
