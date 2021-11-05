Thanksgiving food drive underway
GOSHEN — Faith Christian Center Ministries is having a Thanksgiving food drive to benefit The Window Inc. in downtown Goshen.
The church is collecting non-perishable canned and boxed items and toiletries.
Examples include boxed dinners, pasta, cereal, peanut butter, spaghetti sauce, canned meats, macaroni and cheese, canned vegetables, shampoo, body wash, toothpaste, sanitary napkins, baby food, etc.
Items can be dropped off at Faith Christian Center, 1801 W. Clinton St., Goshen, Nov. 13 from 1 to 4 p.m. Volunteers will be on site to help unload donations.
Fashion Show to support SPA
GOSHEN — Community Church of Waterford, 65154 C.R. 21, will host a Girls Night Out Fashion Show to benefit SPA Women’s Ministry Homes at 6 p.m. this Saturday.
It will be an evening of food, friends and fashion, with SPA’s residents joining in by being the evening’s “fashion models.” Their fall attire will be provided by Rose Lee Boutique. In addition to showing off the latest in fall fashion, residents will share their story of recovery and how their lives are being completely transformed, according to information provided by SPA. Ticket sales and 20% of clothing proceeds will go to support SPA’s Christ-centered, residential ministry.
SPA Women’s Ministry Homes is a program that empowers women to address the root causes of life-controlling issues and addictions in order to live productive lives of recovery, information from SPA reads.
Funds raised will be used to help approximately 60 women through SPA’s one-year residential program, transitional housing, and aftercare services. Women struggling with addiction will have the opportunity to participate in counseling, recovery groups, life-skills training, job placement and more.
Tickets are $10 and can be purchased online at https://spaministryhomes.ejoinme.org/fashion or contact Carrie Zickefoose, executive director, at 574-522-8338. To learn more about the women and families being supported through this fundraiser, go to www.spaministryhomes.org and check out SPA Women’s Ministry Homes’ Facebook page.
