Jehovah’s Witnesses returning to in-person meetings
GOSHEN — All congregations of Jehovah’s Witnesses across the world are being encouraged to begin holding in-person meetings during the week of April 1, according to a statement from the church.
For most of the last two years, buildings for worship have remained closed globally due to the risks associated with meeting in person. Jehovah’s Witnesses in the U.S. also suspended their public ministry on March 20, 2020. Since that time, they have carried on their ministry through letters and phone calls while holding twice-weekly meetings in a virtual format.
The move back to in-person meetings coincides with two global events being held in all 120,000 congregations of Jehovah’s Witnesses. The first is a special lecture scheduled in most congregations for April 10 titled, “Where Can You Find Real Hope?” Additionally, church leaders announced, the annual commemoration of the death of Jesus Christ will be held on April 15, the very day he sacrificed his life 1,989 years ago. Both of these gatherings will be held in person at local Kingdom Halls with live speakers.
As of now, Jehovah’s Witnesses have no plans to resume their public ministry, though their “alternative” ministry continues, church leaders stated in a press release.
For more information on Jehovah’s Witnesses, go to jw.org.
GriefShare support group to meet
SHEWANA — Townline Mennonite Church will be hosting a GriefShare support group at 6 p.m. Tuesdays April 5-June 28.
People are invited to begin attending the GriefShare group at any session. Each is “self-contained,” so sequential attendance is not necessary. Some of the topics included are: “The Journey of Grief,” “Grief and Your Relationships,” “Guilt and Anger,” “Complicating Factors” and “What Do I Live for Now?”
GriefShare groups meet weekly to help those grieving face these challenges and move toward rebuilding their life. It features a video seminar series with some of the nation’s foremost Christian experts on grief and recovery topics.
Each seminar is combined with a small group discussion time to allow group participants to talk about the content of the seminar and about how they are dealing with the death of their loved one. No one is required to share. It is all voluntary.
Registration is requested. To register or for more information, call Mary Helmuth 574-304-3276. Townline Church is located at 2165 S. 1000 West, Shipshewana. For more information about GriefShare, visit www.griefshare.org.
