Schmid to provide music for boat-in worship
SYRACUSE — Wawasee Boat-In Worship will take place this Sunday with John Schmid providing the music.
Stan Owen will be preaching. The sermon title is “Trapping the Big Cat” and the Scripture is Psalms 139:7-10.
To attend, people can come by boat and surround the S.S. Lilly Pad, which will be anchored near Oakwood Inn, or people can take their lawnchairs or blankets and sit on the lawn outside of Oakwood Inn.
