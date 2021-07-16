‘God is Near’ at boat-in worship
SYRACUSE — This week’s boat-in worship will have the theme “God is Near.” The sermon is titled “Prayer Works” and the Scripture reading will be from Matthew 7:7-8. Music will be provided by trumpeter Dennis Gwizdala.
Those interested in attending the service can moor their boat around the S.S. Lillypad, which will be anchored off the shore of Oakwood Inn. People can also take their lawnchairs or a blanket and sit shoreside. Oakwood Inn is located at 702 E. Lake View Road.
