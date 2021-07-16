20200527-nws-boatinworship_7581.jpg

The ministers preach aboard the S.S. Lillypad II in front of Oakwood Inn & Resort in this May 26, 2020, file photo.

 Denise Fedorow | The Goshen News

‘God is Near’ at boat-in worship

SYRACUSE — This week’s boat-in worship will have the theme “God is Near.” The sermon is titled “Prayer Works” and the Scripture reading will be from Matthew 7:7-8. Music will be provided by trumpeter Dennis Gwizdala.

Those interested in attending the service can moor their boat around the S.S. Lillypad, which will be anchored off the shore of Oakwood Inn. People can also take their lawnchairs or a blanket and sit shoreside. Oakwood Inn is located at 702 E. Lake View Road.

