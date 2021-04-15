Islamic Society to distribute food
SOUTH BEND — The Islamic Society of Michiana will host a mobile food distribution on Saturday for people in need of food assistance.
This will be a drive-thru distribution of pre-boxed items. The food is free of charge and will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis for up to 300 households as supplies last for those in need of food assistance.
The food giveaway will run from 10 a.m. to noon at the Islamic Society of Michiana, 3310 E. Hepler St., South Bend.
Fundraisers to benefit missions
GOSHEN — Two Nelson’s Port-A-Pit fundraisers will take place April 23 and 24 to benefit His Hands and Feet International missions.
From 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. (or until sold out), Port-A-Pit food will be sold at the TSC parking lot, 2323 Lincolnway East and at Eastlake Fitness Club’s parking lot, 201 Chicago Ave.
The menu includes: chicken, $8; pork chops, $8; ribs, $13; Pit-Tatoes, $5; and Amish fried pies in a variety of flavors, $4 each or four for $15.
Credit and debit cards will be accepted.
