Curry Bash set for Oct. 20
TOPEKA — The 14th annual Curry Bash will take place Oct. 20, at 6 p.m. at Emma Church.
The public is invited to stop in and hear about the work done at Menno Clinic India, medical and dental/eye clinics in Chiluvuru, India, started by the Yarlagadda family and Emma Church in 2002. There will be stories and sharing, music by the Emma Men’s Chorus, and founder Subbarao “Doc” Yarlagadda will bring greetings. Indian and American food will be served.
An offering will be received for the ministry of the clinics. Emma Church is at 1900 S. 600 West. For more information, call 260-593-2036 or email info@emmachurch.net.
Wawasee Lake Side Chapel to host tenderloin, fish fry
SYRACUSE — The 11th annual Dan’s Tenderloin and Fish Fry will take place at Wawasee Lake Side Chapel Oct. 19 from 4 to 7 p.m.
The cost is $10 for adults and $5 for children ages 5 to 12. Children 5 and younger can eat free. People can dine in or pick up at the drive-through. Desserts cost $1.
Public invited to hog roast
NAPPANEE — Nappanee Church of the Brethren, located on Mack Drive, will host a hog roast from 4:30 to 7 p.m. Oct. 19 in the church fellowship hall.
The menu will include pulled pork, baked beans, potato salad, applesauce, bread and butter and drinks — all for an offering.
Tickets on sale for Soup & Stories
ELKHART — Tickets are on sale for Nov. 14’s Soup & Stories, a benefit for Soup of Success.
Soup of Success graduates will share their inspirational stories in a monologue-style performance at 7 p.m. Prior to that, though, at 6 p.m., attendees will have their choice of soups to sample. There will also be candles and clothing, plus other favorites to purchase.
After the monologues, at about 8 p.m., dessert will be served and there will be a discussion time.
Tickets are $25 per person and attendees must be 18 years old or older.
The event will take place at Trinity on Jackson, 2715 E. Jackson Blvd. (It’s the TLC Center in the back of the building.) For tickets, go online to ow.ly/PRg950wH6TT.
Concert series to feature pianist Alexander Korsantia
MIDDLEBURY — Pianist Alexander Korsantia will present a program of Chopin and Schubert at First United Methodist Church in Middlebury this Sunday at 3 p.m.
Korsantia teaches at the New England Conservatory of Music and was previously professor of piano at Indiana University-South Bend. In 1995, he won the Arthur Rubinstein piano competition and he has appeared in recitals and concerts with major symphonies throughout the world.
To see more about the concert series, visit crystalvalleyconcert.com.
Shooting indication of increasing anti-SemitismHALLE, Germany — The shooting that left two dead and several injured in Halle, Germany, on Wednesday — when Jews celebrated Yom Kippur, the holiest day of the year for their faith — has shined a spotlight on the worldwide rise of anti-Semitic incidents.
The attack in Germany, where investigators are pursuing anti-Semitic motives after the assailant reportedly shot at the door of a synagogue in an attempt to gain entry, drew swift condemnation from United Nations Secretary General António Guterres and renewed calls from Jewish groups in the U.S. to step up cooperation in combating anti-Semitism.
“We have been saying for several years that anti-Semitism is real, it’s resurgent, it’s lethal and it’s multi-sourced,” American Jewish Committee CEO David Harris said in an interview.
Harris added that Wednesday’s Yom Kippur attack in Halle, coming on the heels of the one-year anniversary of an anti-Semitic shooting that killed 11 worshipers at Pittsburgh’s Tree of Life synagogue, “should all be triggering alarm bells. The question is whether they are.”
The Associated Press
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.