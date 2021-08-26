Diocese to host ¡Viva!, World Youth Day
FORT WAYNE — The Diocese of Fort Wayne-South Bend will host two days of celebrations at Headwaters Park.
Tonight from 5 to 9, the Hispanic Ministry of the Diocese of Fort Wayne-South Bend will host ¡Viva! Tu encuentro con Jesús — Noche de Alabanza y Sanación (¡Viva! Your Encounter with Jesus – Night of Worship and Healing).
While the event is primarily Spanish-language, Bishop Kevin C. Rhoades is inviting everyone to join in this night of worship, testimonies, adoration and confession. The evening will also feature food, special guests and music.
Guest speakers will include Father Agustino Torres, a priest with the Franciscan Friars of the Renewal based in the Bronx, New York, and a founder of Corazón Puro, an organization dedicated to forming young people.
There will be music from bilingual singer-songwriter Kairy Marquez, and Bishop Rhoades will be present for adoration.
Food trucks will be on site beginning at 5 p.m. when registration opens at Purcell Pavilion at Headwaters Park. They will stay on site until 8 p.m. Cost for the event is $10 for people ages 15 and older. Children ages 14 and younger will be admitted free.
COVID-19 protocols will be in place.
For more information, visit diocesefwsb.org/viva.
And then on Saturday, the Diocese will host more than 200 people at Diocesan World Youth Day from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. in the Lincoln Financial Pavilion at Headwaters Park.
Diocesan World Youth Day is an annual World Youth Day experience offering young men and women in grades 9-12 a fun and faith-filled celebration of the Catholic faith.
This one-day outdoor event will feature worship, guest speakers, small group breakout sessions, activities, games, music, food trucks and eucharistic exposition and Mass with Bishop Kevin C. Rhoades.
The theme of this year’s Diocesan World Youth Day is, “Stand up. I appoint you as a witness of what you have seen.” Cf. Acts 26:16
The event master of ceremony is Father Agustino Torres. Music will be performed by bilingual singer-songwriter Kairy Marquez as well as Damascus Worship.
For more information, visit diocesefwsb.org/youth-conference/.
Dan’s Fish and Chicken in Goshen Sept. 2
GOSHEN — Dan’s Famous Fish and Chicken will be served Sept. 24 at Faith Lutheran Church in Goshen. The $10 meals include fish and tartar sauce or chicken strips and ranch, coleslaw and a homemade dessert.
Carry-out dinners only will be available at the church, located at 202 S. Greene Road, from 4 to 7 p.m. Follow the signs for drive-thru service.
Visit the church’s website at faithgoshen.com or call 533-5760 for more information about this annual event.
Proceeds are allocated this year for Lutheran World Relief, a disaster relief and recovery organization which assists people worldwide.
Boat-in worship this Sunday
SYRACUSE — There will be a boat-in worship service this Sunday on Lake Wawasee. The sermon is titled “I’ve Got Confidence” and the minister will be Mindy Huffman.
Scripture reading will be Hebrews 13:6. Music will be by Steve Stahly.
Those interested in attending the service can climb on board the SS Lilly Pad by showing up at 7:30 a.m. behind The Frog Tavern; moor their boat around the S.S. Lillypad, which will be anchored off the shore of Oakwood Inn; or people can also take their lawnchairs or a blanket and sit shoreside. Oakwood Inn is located at 702 E. Lake View Road.
Service ends at about 9 a.m.
