Swiss steak supper Aug. 28
NORTH WEBSTER — A drive-thru Swiss steak supper will be served at North Webster Church of the Brethren, 7281 E. 600 North, Aug. 28 from 4 p.m. until sold out.
The menu includes Swiss steak, mashed potatoes, gravy, green beans, corn and apple pie.
The cost is $10 per person.
Boat-in worship this Sunday
SYRACUSE — Boat-in worship continues this Sunday on Lake Wawasee with ministry by Harlan Steffen and music by Chain Gang. The message is titled “Protection” and the Scripture reading will be from Psalm 91:1-4.
Those interested in attending the service can climb on board the SS Lilly Pad by showing up at 7:30 a.m. behind The Frog Tavern; moor their boat around the S.S. Lillypad, which will be anchored off the shore of Oakwood Inn; or people can also take their lawnchairs or a blanket and sit shoreside. Oakwood Inn is located at 702 E. Lake View Road.
Service ends at about 9 a.m.
New employees at Church Community Services
ELKHART — Church Community Services announced the hiring of two new employees and the addition of a board member.
Cheryl Ross is the new production manager for the Soup of Success program. Ross is originally from Illinois. She began at CCS as a participant in the SOS program in 2014. After graduating, she has continued to work with CCS in various capacities including board member, volunteer and supporter of CCS. Ross also has previous experience in business administration and program management.
Candace Hammond is the new Soup of Success production assistant. She was part of Soup of Success Team 23 and graduated in June. She now works part-time as a production assistant, primarily in food.
Gimena Perez Yepez is CCS’ newest board member. She was born in Mendoza, Argentina, and moved to the United States when she was 16. She has extensive experience in volunteering and being involved in nonprofits in California and Washington. In 2015, she and her family moved to Elkhart. Today she works as a bilingual legal assistant and data entry specialist for Elkhart Superior Court.
